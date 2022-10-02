Denny Hamlin says NASCAR is 'not a good place' with all its safety issues

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is not afraid to speak his mind out when he feels like and the recent developments in the NASCAR Cup Series circles have led to just that happening once again. The 23XI Racing co-owner is known to be vocal about the sport's issues and does not hesitate when asked to speak on them. One of the major concerns that has surrounded the Cup Series drivers is the issue of safety in the new Next Gen cars.

In more than 30 races in the 2022 season, several drivers have complained about the seventh-generation car's safety. Multiple drivers feel that the impact the cars transfer onto the driver in case of collisions is way too much and is something the governing body needs to look into. Hamlin has been directly affected by the consequences of the new car's harsher impact as Kurt Busch, the driver of the #45 car at 23XI Racing, has sat out the last 10 races due to a concussion at Pocono.

The news of Alex Bowman missing the Yellawood 500 this weekend due to a similar injury led to Denny Hamlin speaking on the issue once again. The #11 FedEx Toyota Camry TRD driver did not mince any words and said:

“When it comes to the crash stuff, I’ve asked questions to two different NASCAR people, executives. I can’t get a response. That, to me, makes it even scarier. Man, the disconnect right now between all the parties, NASCAR, the tracks, and all the drivers, it’s tough right now. It’s not a good place.”

Drivers such as Denny Hamlin and others are evidently discontented with the governing body's actions regarding the safety of the drivers.

Denny Hamlin thinks drivers need to form a council

Speaking further on the issue of safety in the highest echelon of the sport, Denny Hamlin was in favor of the young blood in the sport grouping together and forming a council to safeguard their interests. He said:

“In seven years, I’ll be a team owner only, but these drivers, they need to get organized, their safety is at risk. They need to know what they’re getting strapped into. So they need to get organized and they need to have a voice. They deserve to have a seat at the table, whatever that table is.”

