"There’s something that we’re missing as a company" - Denny Hamlin says team is 'fighting a host of issues'

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin finally pocketed his first win of the season after six racing weekends.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner drove his No. 9 Toyota Camry to the victory line at last Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 for the first time since September 26th, 2021 in Las Vegas.

On Facebook, Hamlin stated that he feels good winning at home.

Hamlin began regaining his track dominance when he landed on the Circuit of Americas where he posted an 18th place finish.

Following several disappointing performances, Hamlin admitted it was not easy for his team. He went on to admit that the team was dealing with a host of issues.

Hamlin, before the race at COTA, stated that:

“We’re fighting a host of issues here and there had the best cars in Vegas for sure, and then we go to Phoenix, and none of us can run top 15. There’s something that we’re missing as a company that I believe that we’re going to figure out.”

Denny Hamlin tried his best in Fontana and posted a top fifteen finish, but trouble followed him into Las Vegas, recording another DNF and a 32nd place finish.

He nearly reached the top ten in Phoenix, but ended up recording a 13th place finish. Atlanta was also disappointing for the 23XI driver as he added another DNF, finishing 29th.

Denny Hamlin first to be in the top 10 finish of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

In Richmond, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver lined up in pole 13 and dominated the race's final two stages, running in the top five.

With 20 laps remaining, he began making his move to chase the lead position and eventually took the lead with four laps remaining, edging out Kevin Harvick and William Byron.

It was his first top ten finish of the season, and he has only recorded two top fifteen finishes in the past six races. He began the season with a DNF at the Daytona 500 after he was involved in a wreck, posting a 37th place finish.

From the looks of things, it seems Denny Hamlin, and the team managed to sort out the problem and emerged victorious at the Richmond Raceway. However, this isn't enough evidence to predict his future races.

The Martinsville race will also be a great indicator, which he is likely to carry considering he has already done it three times. He will be looking to make history at one of NASCAR’s shortest tracks.

