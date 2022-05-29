"The end result was probably the perfect scenario" - Denny Hamlin secures pole for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

On Saturday night, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had a perfect day at the great Charlotte Motor Speedway after driving his Toyota Camry No.11 to the front row, clinching the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 pole. This marked his first pole of the season and 34th of his career.

Hamlin stepped in at the finish line with the best time of 29.399 seconds at 183.68 miles per hour. While expressing his satisfaction with the qualifying session, the 41-year-old driver said:

“It’s been really a great day and the end result was probably the perfect scenario for me to have an ideal day.”

He went ahead and spoke about his car, stating:

“Our car’s been good, it’s been good off the truck, and we just continue to tune on it quite a bit and then just kind of thought that once this thing got into the night that you would want to run the low line through (Turns) 3 and 4, so I just continued to get as many reps as I could doing that and it looked like that was kind of the difference maker in the lap itself. Happy about it.”

The most thrilling part about the Coca-Cola 600 event is that Hamlin will be sitting in the front row beside Kurt Busch, a 23XI driver co-owned by Denny Hamlin. Despite taking three poles at the track, the No.11 has never driven into Victory Lane even once after his 30 starts at Charlotte.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner has already clinched most of the major trophies, and the only trophies missing from his display are the Coca-Cola 600 and Brickyard 400. Hamlin posted a top ten finish during last year's event after placing seventh.

Promising results for Denny Hamlin and the 23XI Racing team in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Denny Hamlin, alongside his newly launched 23XI team, has faced a few tough racing weekends. However, both Hamlin and the team owned by him have shown signs of bouncing back to their winning form over the past few weekends.

Last weekend in the NASCAR All-Star Race, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished runner-up behind Ryan Blaney. Meanwhile, in Kansas, he secured another top-five finish after finishing fourth.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass An irate Denny Hamlin says NASCAR should have black-flagged Ryan Blaney for the window net. He says he would have stayed out like Blaney did, but rules are rules. An irate Denny Hamlin says NASCAR should have black-flagged Ryan Blaney for the window net. He says he would have stayed out like Blaney did, but rules are rules. https://t.co/5OVeD1pd84

Despite taking fourth place in Kansas, it was a win for him, as his co-owned team carried the day after Kurt Busch drove his 23XI Toyota No.45 into Victory Lane for the first time.

Denny Hamlin's primary goal in the race will be to convert his pole into a win. Catch the action-packed race at Charlotte Motor Speeday at 6 p.m. ET on May 29, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi