Denny Hamlin sends a bold message to rivals about his 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick

NASCAR driver and team co-owner Denny Hamlin recently made his feelings known about his 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick. Hamlin co-owns Cup Series 23XI Racing with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, and is currently in its 5th year of competing in the Cup Series.

Denny Hamlin pilots the #11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. With 74 career wins, including 54 in the Cup Series, he has cemented himself as one of the sport’s most consistent and accomplished drivers. However, despite his impressive track record, the 43-year-old veteran is yet to secure his first Cup Series title.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, the three-time Daytona 500 winner delivered a bold message to Tyler Reddick’s rivals, acknowledging Reddick’s growing prowess on the track. As a Joe Gibbs Racing driver and one of Reddick’s competitors, Hamlin’s remarks highlight the rising threat Reddick poses in the Cup Series.

Trending

“He just has the ability to get more speed out of a car than others,” Hamlin said. “That’s the simple way to put it. But he’s also got very good race craft. That’s where he’s really gotten better over time is being able to manage his stuff and keep it, keep himself in the game, even when he doesn’t have the best car.” said Denny Hamlin

Expand Tweet

Former 2024 regular-season champion Tyler Reddick delivered a stellar performance in the Cup Series last season, leading 23XI Racing to its first Championship 4 appearance. Despite his strong efforts in the title race at Phoenix, Reddick ultimately secured a P4 finish, falling short of clinching his first coveted Cup title.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin made his way into the playoffs last season after winning three races, however, he was eliminated from the playoffs after the Round of 8. However, as NASCAR returned with its action at Bowman Gray Stadium, Hamlin secured a P2 finish in the 200-lap feature event after winning his heat race.

“I made a mistake”: Denny Hamlin owns up to a crucial blunder that led to his Bowman Gray misery

Denny Hamlin started the pre-season Clash from P3 at the historic short track in Winston-Salem. The #11 Toyota driver ran among the frontrunners for most of the race and seized the lead from Chase Elliott on lap 98, just before the halfway mark. However, following a race restart on lap 123, Elliott made a decisive move on the inside line, nudging Hamlin and causing him to lose balance, ultimately reclaiming the top spot.

Following the end of the race, Hamlin reflected on his mistake at Bowman Gray.

"I was optimistic that once we got to the lead, I was like, 'Man, we got such an advantage here,' I mentioned that I made a mistake, I was doing something with my brakes under caution, I didn't get it back. I mean, still, I let the competition get too close by messing up some adjustments on my end," Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast (48:08)

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott dominated the track, leading 171 of 200 laps after starting from pole, while Hamlin secured a P3 finish.

However, with the Daytona 500 approaching, can Denny Hamlin add a fourth victory to his historic tally of three wins? Find out on February 16th at 2:30 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback