Denny Hamlin sends a clear message to NASCAR as 23XI and FRM take legal fight to the next level: “We’re prepared”

Denny Hamlin recently reaffirmed his commitment regarding the legal fight with NASCAR. The 23XI Racing co-owner said they are prepared to go all the way.

23XI and FRM are currently in limbo over their charter privileges. They had filed a petition against a Fourth Circuit order that blocks their charter privileges for the current season. However, rehearing by the full Fourth Circuit on June 20 paused the injunction's voiding.

During a re-race conference for Sunday's Cup race at Pocono Raceway, Hamlin responded to whether he was ready for a settlement or hoped to go to trial.

"I have stated publicly that I've always hoped cooler heads would prevail... I can tell you this is, it’s not on our end that needs, you know, the cooler heads. It's certainly, we've said that. I think the difference is they're saying different things on their side. So, we're prepared to go all the way," Denny Hamlin said (09:30 onwards).

Trending

Earlier this month, a three‑judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit vacated a December 2024 preliminary injunction that had permitted 23XI and FRM to retain their coveted charters while the lawsuit continues. This could mean that both teams face the loss of all three charters each before the month’s end and have to enter races as 'open' entries. The benefits like automatic race qualification and revenue-sharing that chartered teams have would disappear.

The original lawsuit, which the two teams filed last October, challenged NASCAR’s charter agreement on antitrust grounds. Meanwhile, NASCAR has countersued, accusing the teams and their ownership of anticompetitive behavior, including alleged 'cartel' formation attempts.

With the full case slated for hearing on December 1, the remainder of the 2025 season hangs in the balance.

Denny Hamlin "more rested than the field" at Pocono

Denny Hamlin, who is fresh off paternity leave, will start the Great American Getaway 400 from the pole position. The 44-year-old scored the fastest lap time at 172.599 mph during Saturday's qualifying session and earned his first pole position of the 2025 season.

"Obviously, because I was a little more rested than the field right there, I was able to get a little more speed," Denny Hamlin said (via NASCAR.com).

Hamlin and his long-time partner Jordon Fish welcomed their child, Jameson Drew Hamlin, on June 11. Jameson joined the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's family of five with big sisters Taylor and Molly.

Hamlin has won three races so far and with a good showing at Pocono Raceway, he is positioned well for a good finish. The Florida native has claimed seven wins at the 2.5‑mile oval in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the latest of which came in 2023.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway is scheduled to start at 2 pm ET on June 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.