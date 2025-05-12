Denny Hamlin shares a hilarious glimpse of 'gender reveal gone wrong'

Denny Hamlin hopped on Instagram and shared a hilarious incident between his partner, Jordan Fish, and their seven-year-old daughter, Molly. This happened during a gender reveal ceremony that the couple recently hosted.

Although it was unclear what was inside the box that Fish was seen unwrapping in Hamlin’s video, it made her jump in excitement. She threw her arms in the air out of joy, which hit Molly. Hamlin rushed to his daughter’s rescue as the little girl had already started crying.

Hamlin captioned the video:

“Happy Mother’s Day @xojordanfish! It’s a boy.”

Fish is expecting around June 1. That is a day after the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, which Denny Hamlin is expected to run. But he probably won’t, in case he’s needed at the hospital.

Hamlin is fresh out of this year’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. After netting a P36 finish due to a clutch issue in the No. 11 car, Hamlin sits seventh in the drivers' standings with five top-fives, six top-10s, and 346 points to his name.

Next up for him is the NASCAR All-Star Race, scheduled for May 25. The event winner will take home $1 million as a cash prize. Fans can watch the race on Fox Sports 1 from 8 pm ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Coca-Cola 600 or childbirth, which comes first for Denny Hamlin?

Soon, Denny Hamlin will become a father for the third time. Needless to say, 2025 will be a busy year for him, sandwiched between his paternal duties and those of a team owner and driver.

Hamlin’s partner, Jordan Fish, is expected to give birth in the first week of June, right around Memorial Day weekend. So it might coincide with this year’s running of the Coca-Cola 600.

When asked if he was going to be at the hospital with Fish, Denny Hamlin replied (via Actions Detrimental):

“Yeah, of course. There’s a new rule though, right? You can miss a race for a birth and not lose your playoff points, or have to get a waiver? I’m going to need the cliff notes on all the new rule stuff, and we’ll go over that next week.”

As per the rules, every driver has to show up for all 26 races of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs. But NASCAR grants a playoff waiver to drivers if they fail to start a race due to medical reasons.

“It seems like nowadays, though, that they can pretty much time whenever it happens. Yeah, like — they can they can make that — make it come out, whenever,” he added.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano is the defending champion of the marquee event. Kyle Larson, who won the Cup Series race this weekend in Kansas, will attempt to win the Indianapolis 500 and the Coke 600De on the same day. Notably, only Tony Stewart has achieved the feat to this day.

