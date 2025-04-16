Denny Hamlin sounds the alarm on Shane van Gisbergen: "Just prepare yourselves for it”

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin recently clarified his expectations for rookie full-time Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen. The New Zealand native turned heads in 2023 when he won the Chicago Street Race—his NASCAR debut—instantly establishing himself as a driver to watch out for.

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, widely recognized for his road course prowess, impressed in his rookie Xfinity Series season last year. The talented Kiwi secured three victories and finished 12th overall, proving his adaptability and skill on American tracks.

On a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin was asked to share his thoughts on which other drivers—besides himself and the four winners so far—might secure a victory this season. He highlighted Shane van Gisbergen as a serious contender in the Cup Series, emphasizing the Kiwi’s growing reputation. Referencing Harrison Burton’s surprise win last year, Hamlin said SVG making the playoffs isn’t a matter of if, but when.

"We had this whole Harrison Burton discussion last year on a car being 30 something in points and winning and being part of the playoffs. When Shane Van Gisbergen wins a road course this year and has run almost last in all the other races, just prepare yourselves for that's coming." said Hamlin. [31:20 onwards]

"I think yes, you'll see a few in there that you probably would consider underdogs or surprise winners, but it's going to be because something wacky happens," he added.

SVG's best finish this season, to no one's surprise, came at COTA, where he finished the race in P6, the same position he started the race in.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, has already made two trips to victory lane this season. The three-time Daytona 500 champion came close to adding a third win at Bristol, but his charge was halted by a dominant performance from Kyle Larson, who controlled much of the race.

Kyle Larson shares bold statement on denying Denny Hamlin his first-ever three-peat

Denny Hamlin has long had a complicated relationship with NASCAR fans, often drawing criticism for his on-track persona. Recently, Cup Series rival Kyle Larson reportedly resonated those sentiments, openly expressing views that mirrored what many in the fanbase have said about the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran.

"If Denny’s in front of me, it could be a totally different story and be really hard to pass him. Glad to stop his three-peat; we hate to see him win. As I’m sure you guys do too," Kyle Larson said, via NASCAR.

Kyle Larson led over 400 laps in the 500-lap Food City 500, winning both Stage 1 and Stage 2, and leading every lap in the second stage. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin finished the race in second place.

