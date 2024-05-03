Denny Hamlin states a shocking figure when asked how many races the #11 team can win this season

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Denny Hamlin recently claimed an astonishing figure when asked about the total number of wins his team can manage in the Cup Series during the remainder of the 2024 season.

Hamlin recently got his 54th career win at Dover Motor Speedway on April 28, 2024. This triumph marked his third win in 11 races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

In a recent episode of Denny Hamlin's Actions Detrimental podcast, co-host Jared Allen brought up a discussion that took place a couple of days ago in another Dirty Mo Media podcast, The Teardown.

Allen said:

"At The Teardown last night, they were talking about how many races were left in the season, which I believe is 25 and they were just hypothetically speaking, you know, "How many could the #11 team potentially win by the end of the year?"(0.01)

Hamlin replied:

"Probably 22 of the next 25, I'm taking out the road courses. Other than that, that's all I'm taking out." (0:17)

The number given by Hamlin was a lot, according to Allen. The co-host further talked about the number of realistic wins from the remaining 25 races.

"They (analysts of The Teardown) would expect you got realistically, you would win four of the next 25. And if you won four, that would be a seven win season. And then that would actually probably be pretty disappointing. If you only won four of the next 25 races based on how you're running," Allen said. (0:39)

Hamlin responded:

"You're probably right, I guess so. I mean, had we won Texas? I mean, we're running around till last to go to Texas just screws into a victory. And that turned upside down. So you just never know what can happen."

In the Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, #11 Hamlin was battling for the top spot in the final two laps of the race but ultimately got loose and spun out, finishing at the 30th place.

A brief look at Denny Hamlin's stats for the 2024 season

Denny Hamlin has an impressive record so far this season. The 43-year-old sits at fourth place in the overall Cup Series standings.

Currently, Hamlin has three wins under his belt, securing victories at Bristol Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway, and Dover Motor Speedway last Sunday (April 28). Moreover, the #11 JGR driver has three top-five and four top-10 finishes after 11 races of the Cup Series season.

The high-spirited Denny Hamlin is looking to add more triumphs in his career with the momentum he is going with.