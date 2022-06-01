"I actually backed up" - Denny Hamlin talks about how he escaped the Daniel Suarez-Chris Buescher crash at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin survived the longest Cup Series race in NASCAR history and clinched victory at the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Last Sunday's race was not only the longest race, but also the most chaotic race of the season, with cars spinning right, left, and center.

In most races this season, including the Daytona 500, Hamlin has gotten caught up in wrecks. However, the racing gods were on his side last weekend. Despite being collected in a 13-car crash at the end of Stage 2, the 41-year-old's car did not incur severe damage.

With less than 60 laps to go in the final stage, Denny Hamlin escaped another messy crash after Daniel Suarez spun, collecting Chris Buescher, who flipped and was left stranded upside down for several minutes before the towing crew came. The two were examined and later released by the infield care center, however, they were done for the day.

In a post-race interview, Hamlin spoke about how he managed to evade the wreck. He said:

“I knew that they were all going to drive in way too deep, so I actually backed up the corner so I got a good run off because you just never know what can happen, and it kind of just played out luckily how I was hoping. Those guys slid in there and they were going to drive in deep and they were on older left side tires. Man that was a fortunate win for us.”

Kyle Larson was leading in the first overtime while Denny Hamlin was still struggling at the back. Before the end of the first overtime, another big wreck collected several cars, including Larson's. Following the final wreck, Hamlin seized the opportunity and ran to the front line to take the lead.

NASCAR @NASCAR Here is a look at the accident midway through the final stage at @CLTMotorSpdwy Here is a look at the accident midway through the final stage at @CLTMotorSpdwy. https://t.co/msDdFeeoJ9

Denny Hamlin battled with Kyle Busch to take the win at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin took the lead for the first time since the ninth lap of the race in the second overtime. He began in the inside lane while Ross Chastain took the outer lane.

Kyle Busch later managed to rise and overtake Chastain, and the battle was between the two Joe Gibbs drivers. At one point, Busch even took the lead for several seconds before Hamlin took control again and raced all the way to the finish line.

As Hamlin collected his second win of the season, Joe Gibbs carried a clean one-two finish for the first time since the start of the season.

Catch Denny Hamlin next week at the World Wide Technology Raceway for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far