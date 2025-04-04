Denny Hamlin tells NASCAR's $4.7B exclusive partner to 'invest more money' to fulfill his demand

Denny Hamlin has urged NASCAR's exclusive tire partner, Goodyear, to invest more money to enhance tire falloff. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver highlighted the unwanted situation prevailing due to the current product, conveying his demand before the $4.7B-worth brand (as per Bloomberg).

Since the advent of NextGen cars in 2022, the teams' focus has increased on working their way through the tires, as the aero package limits their capability to overtake and capitalize on key moments.

Goodyear introduced the option tires in the 2024 Million-dollar All-Star race, then at the Richmond Raceway, marking its debut in a points-paying race. However, while option tires provide strategic shifts and enhanced entertainment, Hamlin pointed out that the current tire package 'needs to be softer.'

The 2025 Martinsville race winner highlighted the issue with the tires. He said the compound becomes due for replacement after around 70 laps into play when a stage usually ends. But he demanded that the fall-off window be shortened to nearly 30 to 40 laps.

Denny Hamlin expressed concerns with Goodyear's equipment. The JGR driver suggested that because the company's tools have reached their peak performance, building softer tires may not be possible unless upgraded machinery is installed.

Thus, the #11 Toyota driver suggested Goodyear needs to 'invest more money' to solve the 'process issue.' He said (via Dirty Mo Media)

“I don’t know how much softer they can go. It’s about how much can they do. I think they’ve got a process issue now, where they’re going to have to do some retooling or something. I think they’re at the limit of how soft they can build a tire right now, with the equipment that they have. They’re going to have to invest more money in the equipment to get a softer tire. But it needs to be softer," Hamlin said (40:50).

With softer tires, drivers would need to pit much earlier, resulting in strategic shifts and overall enhancement of the competitive atmosphere.

Denny Hamlin shares his feelings after quenching his decade-old thirst in Martinsville

Denny Hamlin portrayed mixed performance throughout the six Cup weekends before he claimed his season's maiden win during the seventh weekend at the Martinsville Speedway. The 55-time Cup Series race winner kicked off the 400-lap race from fifth and became poised for the win after taking the lead on Lap 126.

Hamlin never looked back. The #11 Toyota driver led every lap except 326, which saw him and his teammate Christopher Bell fight for the front spot after the final restart. Despite the same machinery underneath, the former pulled away for a comfortable 4.617-second lead while taking the checkered flag.

The win marked the JGR driver's first triumph on the paper-clip-shaped track since 2015.

"It was just amazing. The car was great. It did everything I needed it to do. Just so happy to win with Chris, get 55 … Obviously, back here in Martinsville where I spent so many years racing late models and whatnot — gosh, I love winning here,” Hamlin told NASCAR.

The Cook Out 400 is Denny Hamlin's first win with the new crew chief, Chris Gayle.

