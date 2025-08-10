Denny Hamlin thankful for NASCAR's reshuffle in 2025 playoff tracks: "More favorable to me"

Denny Hamlin has had his say on this year's playoff schedule shift. After the regular season comes to an end, the first round of playoffs will begin at Darlington, followed by a race at WWT Raceway, and then at Bristol.
It's worth mentioning that last season, the first round of playoffs began at Atlanta, followed by Watkins Glen, followed by Bristol. Along with the change in the first round, there are other tracks that have been shuffled within the playoffs between 2024 and 2025.
This, according to Denny Hamlin, is more in line with his capabilities. He claimed (via Frontstretch):
"It's certainly more favorable to me than it was last year. We had multiple road courses in the playoffs last year, just one this year, replaced with a flat track oval. So I mean that's certainly going to be more advantageous for me. Talladega being the last round, I don't know. Certainly, I wouldn't vote for it, even though that we've got just as good a shot at win as anyone, but certainly just deciding who's in the final four... I'm not sure." [3:55]
When asked whether the #11 team has any downfalls heading into the playoffs, Denny Hamlin pointed to the road courses. In this season's playoffs, the only road course is the ROVAL in the round of 12.
Hamlin hoped that he could get a couple of wins more before he reaches the ROVAL so he can have enough playoff points to avoid the need for a 'crazy stellar day'.
Denny Hamlin comments on racing at Watkins Glen and Richmond
Ahead of Watkins Glen, Denny Hamlin was asked whether he focuses on stacking up the points or aiming for wins with regards to winning the regular season championship. Hamlin claimed the #11 team chases points more than chasing wins on tracks like the Glen.
"I don't know that we're have winning speed. But I think it's all circumstantial to kind of what everyone else does. So, I think it's kind of fluid and you don't really know until you make that one lap decision," Hamlin said. [00:40]
Further, Denny Hamlin also spoke about racing at Richmond, a racetrack he has won multiple times in the past. He said that racing at Richmond is 'so technical' and that it is 'a really hard track'.
As for whether he still looks at racing at Richmond with the same sort of sentiment now that he has multiple wins at the venue, Denny Hamlin claimed he does. He mentioned how Richmond is 'very, very valuable' to him and he hopes to get another win there.
Hamlin added that a win at Richmond would be timely and a good boost heading into the playoffs.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.