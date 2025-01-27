Denny Hamlin has a three-word reaction to NASCAR insider’s Jimmie Johnson three-peat take

Denny Hamlin shared his reaction after a NASCAR insider shared Jimmie Johnson's picture to depict a three-peat champion in a major league. He posted the picture in response to Jim Nantz's claim that the Kansas City Chiefs could win a three-peat for the first time since 2002 in American sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs are prepared to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl after their victory over the Buffalo Bills. If the Chiefs manage to win the Bowl this year, they will acquire the three-peat, which, as popular commentator Jim Nantz claimed, is something that hasn't been achieved in American sport in over two decades.

Reacting to this, NASCAR insider Cameron Richardson shared a picture of Jimmie Johnson on X, claiming that he was the one in a major sports league to achieve a three-peat.

"Actually Jim Nantz, the last major sports league to see a three-peat champion," he wrote.

Replying to him, Denny Hamlin mentioned that Nantz meant a league.

"He said league."

Hamlin has raced with Joe Gibbs Racing all of his Cup Series career and is also the co-owner of 23XI Racing, another team in the series. They have been fielding two full-time cars but are prepared to add on a third charter in the upcoming season. Riley Herbst will pilot the car.

Denny Hamlin shares reaction on new sponsor ahead of 2025 season

Last year, one of the long-time sponsors of Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx, left the team. Subsequently, the team announced their new sponsor of the #11 Toyota. King’s Hawaiian will be primarily sponsoring Hamlin during the 2025 season in select races.

Speaking about his new sponsors, Hamlin said:

"We’re very excited to welcome King’s Hawaiian to our team. It’s certainly a product we are very familiar with in our household and a great brand that has made a strong commitment to our sport. I’m looking forward to all the exciting things that we can do on and off the track to elevate their program to the next level," he said in a press release.

FedEx had sponsored Denny Hamlin since his debut in the Cup Series in 2005. He has been racing with Joe Gibbs Racing throughout his run in the series, as mentioned. The brand started pulling away from the sport in 2021 after it cut down sponsoring to only 30 races. In 2023, they sponsored only twelve, making a large difference from their previous support.

