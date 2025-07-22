Denny Hamlin throws a cheeky shade at Astronomer CEO Andy Byron over viral Coldplay KissCam fiasco

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin playfully threw a jab at Astronomer CEO Andy Byron over the viral Coldplay KissCam fiasco. After securing his fourth win at Dover Motor Speedway, Hamlin clicked an image with his trophy, mimicking Byron's pose, and wrote a two-word caption on his X account.Astronomer CEO Andy Byron went viral after footage showing him with his hands around Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot was displayed on a big screen at the Coldplay concert in Boston on Wednesday. Following the fiasco, Byron's wife, Megan, switched her maiden name on social media. Also, according to the reports, Byron has resigned after the company launched a &quot;formal investigation.&quot;Following the same, Denny Hamlin took the chance and mimicked Andy Bryon's pose in the clip with his Dover trophy and wrote:&quot;Dover’s CEO&quot;Denny Hamlin had a decent start at the 400-lap race at Dover Motor Speedway and clinched a P13 finish. Despite a mid-pack start, the JGR driver paved his way to the top and finished in P3 during stage one. He then maintained his lead in stage two and, during the final stage of the race, had an intense face-off with his teammate Chase Briscoe, taking home the win.'Toughest line to walk': Denny Hamlin expressed his views on the nail-biting battle with his teammate Chase Briscoe at DoverNASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin secured his fourth win of the 2025 season at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20, 2025. Hamlin had an intense last-minute battle with Chase Briscoe and took home the win.During a post-race interview with Cup Scene's YouTube channel, the JGR driver opened up about his teammate's intention of not wrecking him to secure the win. The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver further explained:&quot;Yeah, that's the toughest, it's the toughest line to walk truthfully because if it is someone else you don't mind running them up in the fuzz, right? If it's a teammate, you gotta sit down, you gotta see that guy tomorrow afternoon. So it's just a little different in that aspect. But, you know, when we went back, right before we went back, me and Chris were walking back to our cars and I said, &quot;Just don't wipe me out.&quot; I was just, you know, I was afraid with him on, you know, we got old tires. I don't know what the grip level of the track is. I just didn't want JGR to clean itself out and then, you know, somebody else win it.&quot; [01:04 onwards]&quot;And I think truthfully he probably laid off of me there off of four and ended up wrecking himself because he didn't want to have the big contact. So yeah, it was good hard racing. I mean ultimately I got the better end of all the restarts in the end but it was certainly stressful to have to overcome those three overtime finishes there, or however many cautions it was. It was a tough battle,&quot; he added.Denny Hamlin ranks fourth in the Cup Series points table with 663 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured four wins, 11 top-ten finishes, and ten top-five finishes with one pole position in 20 starts this season. Also, he has an average start of 13.95 and has led 554 laps in 2025.