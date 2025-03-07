Denny Hamlin upset over NASCAR veteran journalist’s coverage, insists on 'fact checking' amid 23XI’s legal dispute

NASCAR driver and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin responded to veteran journalist Claire B. Lang's post regarding the team's lawsuit with NASCAR. 23XI and Front Row Motorsports' (FRM) legal fight escalated after the sanctioning body decided to counter-sue the two Cup teams earlier this week. 23XI and FRM originally filed their anti-trust lawsuit against NASCAR in October last year over the new charter agreements.

Hamlin reacted to a post on X by Lang, where she shared statements from NASCAR’s lawyer Chris Yates, and wrote:

"You should have a fact checker in the room at all times."

Among the statements Lang shared, one was where Yates was asked why NASCAR is not suing other teams for the boycott. He replied that most teams signed agreements with NASCAR but 23XI and Front Row did not.

"23XI and Front Row did not sign the agreements, and instead chose to sue NASCAR, alleging baseless monopolization claims. That is why NASCAR is suing 23XI, Front Row and the person who organized the boycotts and conspiracy, Mr. Polk," Chris Yates said (according to Lang).

NASCAR's countersuit also named 23XI Racing's co-owner Michael Jordan's business partner Curtis Polk and claimed that he tried to get teams to skip a meeting and a race event to push for better deals. The governing body believes this led to teams teaming up unfairly.

Claire B. Lang, who has reported for NASCAR for over 25 years, responded to Denny Hamlin's tweet, saying she works hard to share both sides fairly.

"I try hard to fairly put both sides out. I am sure it is hard knowing the inner workings of it all and must be frustrating to read & wanting to say more. You have always been very forthcoming. Pride myself on presenting all sides," Lang wrote.

Lang also hosted "Dialed In" at SiriusXM Satellite Radio till 2023.

"Come see me actively promoting and growing our sport" - Denny Hamlin after commitment to NASCAR's growth was questioned

NASCAR filed a countersuit in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, March 5, saying the two teams' claims were baseless. Attorney Chris Yates also claimed that 23XI and FRM are not interested in growing the sport. Denny Hamlin later announced his presence for the NASCAR Experience stage at Phoenix Raceway on X.

"Come see me actively promoting and growing our sport this Saturday," Denny Hamlin wrote.

NASCAR introduced the new charter agreements for the Cup Series last year and while most teams signed the deal, 23XI and FRM refused to renew their charters and took legal action instead.

The teams also accused NASCAR of engaging in monopolistic practices, claiming it limited where teams could race and took over other stock racing series in the US. A district court gave them temporary charter rights for 2025 but NASCAR appealed the decision on February 12. Now, the teams must respond by March 14.

