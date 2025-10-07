Denny Hamlin urges NASCAR to act on Ross Chastain’s “intentional wreck” at Charlotte

Denny Hamlin called his final lap skirmish at Charlotte Roval an 'intentional wreck' by Ross Chastain. He suggested that NASCAR might need to step in and 'address' the situation.Hamlin was caught unaware by Chastain's bump over the final corner. The Trackhouse Racing driver did so to clear his path and secure a points lead over Joey Logano, but the two drivers ended up spinning together.Despite not gaining an advantage, Hamlin called for NASCAR's verdict on the latest episode of his podcast, Actions Detrimental.&quot;I don't think you're gonna be allowed to just wipe someone out to move on. It's an intentional wreck, is it not? They probably need to address it? I would think for the sporting aspect of it allowing someone to get intentionally wrecked,&quot; he said via X/DirtyMoMedia [0:08 onwards]&quot;I understand why Ross did it. If you don't even attempt it, you know you're out. I just was unfortunately that guy,&quot; he added.Denny Hamlin believes Ross Chastain's 'best case scenario' would've been to throw him off balance and 'finish the corner', but admitted that there's a 'low percentage chance' where they don't get spun out from the contact.Nonetheless, the incident allowed Joey Logano to pass through unscathed, as he clinched the final transfer spot with a four-point advantage. Notably, the Team Penske driver had entered the final lap tied in points to Chastain.He now stands eighth on the playoff standings with 24 points below the cutline. Meanwhile, his teammate Ryan Blaney sits second with a two-point deficit over Denny Hamlin.Denny Hamlin reveals reasoning behind JGR's silence final lap battleOn the same episode of Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin explained why the No.11 crew kept quiet about a charging Ross Chastain. Hamlin noted that he would've changed his approach had he known about Chastain's points battle with Joey Logano.&quot;They felt very hyper sensitive to what happened last year,&quot;Hamlin said, &quot;and at that point I said, 'Just let me know how desperate the person is that I'm racing.' Now I know how to attack them.&quot;&quot;If I know that they're going to be desperate, I'm going to say, 'Okay, well, I need to approach this a little differently.' And then when I get around them, I need to get the hell out,&quot; he added.Denny Hamlin probably refers to a 2024 penalty where NASCAR fined 23Xl Racing for having Bubba Wallace slow down to help Tyler Reddick avoid elimination. The incident happened during a playoff race at Martinsville and the Hamlin co-owned team was docked an additional 50 points for the infraction.Notably, Ross Chastain's team had also faced the same punishment for aiding a fellow Chevrolet driver. He was found guilty of a 'rolling roadblock' to protect William Byron.