Denny Hamlin urges NASCAR Media to emulate F1 for better fan experience

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin recently suggested that NASCAR take some cues from Formula 1's playbook to enhance the popularity of the sport on a global level.

The recently concluded weekend of the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway saw Hamlin capture his first pole of the 2024 Cup Series season. However, the polesitter was unable to convert his position into a race victory, finishing 11th.

Following his stint on the 1-mile oval, Denny Hamlin outlined the notion that NASCAR isn't putting much effort into marketing the sport on a global level, in a discussion during the Actions Detrimental podcast. Furthermore, the 3x Daytona 500 winner urged NASCAR media to take notes from F1's global success formula.

Hamlin shed light on how F1 has created an atmosphere that has "smashed everyone in [it]." He said:

"As soon as we get off an airplane to an F1 event you instantly know there's an F1 race. The activation is everywhere, that's the one thing I certainly noticed. When I went to Las Vegas, now that takes a lot of work, it's activation through the teams, the series certain venues, hotels or whatever they buy into it...F1 has got everyone smashed in that for sure."

Speaking of NASCAR's efforts, the Florida native added:

"When you go to Phoenix I see billboards, I'm going down the one, and they're [Molly and Taylor] like 'Oh Daddy's car, it's on a bill it's on a billboard.' Again, that's very small I mean certainly there could be more you know grassroots campaigning."

Denny Hamlin then gave his suggestion as to what could be done to cure the problem, saying:

"In my opinion, it seems way more difficult to bring fans to the racetrack physically than try and present them in a positive light on TV."

Denny Hamlin reveals the entity answerable for NASCARs resistance to increasing horsepower in the NextGen cars

The battle for increasing horsepower in NASCAR has never settled, with many drivers pointing fingers at the management for spoiling the ingrained spirit of the sport.

To curb the high-speed demand, NASCAR introduced the NextGen cars, which were said to be lighter than the previous stock cars and have a better aerodynamic profile. It meant that, on paper, the NextGen cars would be superior to what the Cup Series drivers were used to.

However, according to Denny Hamlin, that doesn't seem to be the case. The driver opined that NASCAR was restricting themselves to improving the aero package rather than letting the engine reach its full horsepower potential. When asked why such resistance was being experienced, Hamlin pointed the finger at the NASCAR CEO.

The JGR driver aimed at the CEO when discussing the issue during a press conference, and said (via Bryan Nolen's X account):

"You're going to have to ask Jim France [NASCAR CEO] that."

Expand Tweet