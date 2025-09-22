Denny Hamlin voices his opinion amid Ty Gibbs beef at New Hampshire

Denny Hamlin, the NASCAR legend, opened up on his teammate, Ty Gibbs' performance at the Mobil 1 301. His constant challenging of Hamlin during the race led to some choice words from the host of the Actions Detrimental podcast.

In the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, there was a scuffle on the track between Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Hamlin and Gibbs. During the second stage, the play-off runner Hamlin was attempting a move while an unrestrained Gibbs was obstructing his way without giving any chance to stop. As a consequence of Gibbs racing hard, they had multiple contacts over the previous 10 laps until Hamlin spun Gibbs into the outside wall with force, thus ending his race prematurely due to damage.

Denny Hamlin, on his Actions Detrimental podcast, said:

"I would think that... Ty would want one of us to win a championship. It's his name on the building."

Throughout the year, Denny Hamlin has won five times, among which a major triumph at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, which was the 200th Toyota Cup Series win, stood out. A milestone that moved Hamlin just one win away from a tie with Kevin Harvick for 10th place on NASCAR’s all-time wins list, with 59 career victories. His mastery of race strategy, especially in managing tires and fuel, has allowed him to be a very successful driver this season.

Denny Hamlin admits his 'mistake' after criticizing JGR teammate Ty Gibbs’ racing at New Hampshire

During the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs were involved in a tense on-track clash in Stage 2. Hamlin, a seasoned Cup contender and playoff driver, was aggressively trying to pass Gibbs, who is not in the playoffs this season. The intense battle, which included multiple contacts, culminated in Hamlin spinning Gibbs into the outside wall, causing significant damage that ended Gibbs' race. He said to Bob Pockrass:

"We made contact in one. It was like the fourth or fifth time we made contact, but it eventually ended up getting spun. I made a mistake in turn one, so, yeah, I would have made a mistake with anybody in that position. I was trying to get, get by him. That was a task in itself... Yeah, I'll let leadership, kind of, you know, quarterback it however they'd like to, but obviously us, the 20, 19 are all trying to win a championship for their family, so it's crazy, unfortunate while we're racing the way we are."

Denny Hamlin later admitted the situation was "crazy unfortunate" but stressed he had more dialogue with Gibbs than with any other teammate. He recognizes Gibbs' talent but also said that Gibbs still has much to learn about racing strategy and distance management.

