Denny Hamlin walks out from NASCAR driver's parade and introduces himself to the Bristol crowd with a 1-word message 

By Dipti Sood
Published Sep 14, 2025 03:10 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at WWTR - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) poses for a photo after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. - Source: Imagn

A short video from Bristol Motor Speedway shows Denny Hamlin making his driver introduction in his own way. He walked across the stage, took the microphone, and said just one word.

The clip was posted on X by NASCAR content creator Eric Estepp. As per his X bio, Estepp is a NASCAR influencer who makes and shares videos related to the motorsport. He also runs the "Out of Groove" podcast on YouTube. His caption read,

“Denny Hamlin introduces himself to the Bristol crowd: ‘Him.’”

Hamlin walked across the stage at Bristol, took the microphone, and said just one word: “Him.” Then he left. Bristol is the final race in the opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

For many drivers, this race decides if they move forward or get eliminated. Hamlin is already locked into the next round of the playoffs.

Denny Hamlin is having one of his best seasons. After 27 races, he leads the standings with 2,120 points. He has won five races, the most of any driver in 2025, and has earned 15 top-10s, 12 top-5s, and three poles.

Hamlin has also led 642 laps. His average start is 13.179 and his average finish is 13.148. Despite three DNFs, he has remained consistent at the top.

In the playoffs, Hamlin has already advanced with his Gateway win. At that race, he started from the pole, led 75 laps, and held on for the final 25 to secure his spot in the next round.

Earlier in the round, he finished seventh at Darlington. With Bristol closing the round, Hamlin enters free of elimination worries, unlike other drivers fighting for survival.

Crew chief Chris Gayle on Denny Hamlin’s focus

Crew chief Chris Gayle recently spoke about Hamlin’s mindset as the playoffs continue. He said Hamlin’s focus on racing is not affected by off-track distractions, including a lawsuit involving 23XI Racing and NASCAR’s charter system. Gayle told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio,

“I spend a little more time with him and I watch him come in here for competition meetings and for our simulator sessions and I don't hear anything about the lawsuit, what's going on at home. It's totally focused on the race car, on the 11 car and what we need to do to make it better.”
Gayle added that Hamlin’s experience helps him separate racing from outside issues. According to Gayle, Hamlin knows what he wants in this stage of his career and will not let anything distract him.

Denny Hamlin’s results support that view. His five wins this season are the most he has had in a single year since 2020. Along with his teammate Chase Briscoe, Hamlin has already secured his place in the next round.

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

