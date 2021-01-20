Derrike Cope to make final Daytona 500 start with Rick Ware Racing

Derrike Cope goes back a long way in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 1982, he made his lone start for George Jefferson (not the fictional character from the TV series) at Riverside International Raceway.

Through all the twists and turns of a career that has spanned 427 races, Cope is going to give it one more try.

Derrike Cope has not been in a Cup car since the 2018 Bojangles' Southern 500 on Sept. 2 at Darlington Raceway. But on February 14, he will be inside the No. 15 Camaro that belongs to Rick Ware Racing.

It just so happens that day it’s the Daytona 500. RWR has a charter, meaning Cope is guaranteed a spot in The Great American Race.

When he takes the green flag, Derrike Cope will be the second-oldest driver to start the 500. He will be 62. Mark Thompson was five years older when he took the green flag in 2018.

Derrike Cope knows his way around the 2.5-mile superspeedway

Derrike Cope is no stranger to the NASCAR season opener, starting 25 times.

But in 1990, driving for Bob Whitcomb, he held off Terry Labonte in his No. 10 Purolator Chevrolet for the victory. Dale Earnhardt was on the way to the winner's circle, taking the white flag, but with a half-lap to go, something happened to his car, and Cope passed him down low.

At 31, he had never had a top-five in his career until he took the checkered flag that day. However, he never netted as much as a top-ten in any other Daytona 500, before or after that incredible day.

“I am really looking forward to running this year's Daytona 500 with Rick Ware Racing,” said Derrike Cope in a team release. “I have known Rick and his family for a long time, and I am excited to have the opportunity to go to Daytona and race for another win! I am excited to have Don Perry with Jacob Company as the primary sponsor as well. I want to thank Mike and Matt Kohler, and Bill Woehlemann with StarCom Fiber for making this all possible! I could not be more excited to get back to Daytona!”

Derrike Cope won a second race in 2010 at Dover International Speedway. Unfortunately, these were the only victories of his long career.

“We are excited to partner together with Derrike on his final DAYTONA 500 start,” commented team owner Rick Ware. “Derrike is a former DAYTONA 500 Champion and has had a great career in NASCAR. I look forward to seeing the No. 15 Jacob Companies Chevrolet on track in a couple [of] weeks!”