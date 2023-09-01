Despite achieving Hollywood stardom, Frankie Muniz has only one focus now: “Right now, my focus is 100 percent on racing”

Frankie Muniz, widely recognized for his role in the hit TV show, Malcolm in the Middle, took an unexpected turn in his career trajectory. While many know him as the young and quirky Malcolm, Muniz has transitioned from the Hollywood spotlight to the world of race car driving.

From the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry to the thrill and excitement of the race track, Muniz has found his true calling, and his unwavering focus is on becoming a competitive NASCAR driver.

Frankie Muniz's first taste of racing came in 2004 when he participated in a pro-celebrity race. He emerged victorious in the race, an achievement that sparked a new passion within him.

Reflecting on the pivotal moment, Muniz spoke to TMJ4 about his profound passion for racing and the remarkable journey that led him to experience what he describes as the "greatest feeling" of his life. He said:

"That feeling of crossing the finish line first was the greatest feeling I’ve ever had in my life. Unlike what I’ve done in the past in acting, I could put in so much hard work and you see it and think 'eh, it wasn’t that good.' It’s subjective. In racing, it’s in black and white.

"Right now, my focus is 100 percent on racing. If things came up and the schedule works out, I wouldn’t say no right away, but at the same time, if I want to be a competitive race car driver against competitive race car drivers, I have to just be a race car driver."

Frankie Muniz reveals the big regret of his racing career

The 37-year-old's journey from Hollywood stardom to the racing track has not been without regrets, but not in the way one would imagine.

It wasn't until 2006, the same year Malcolm in the Middle concluded, that Frankie Muniz fully immersed himself in the world of racing. The ARCA Series driver made a resolute decision to shift his focus away from acting and towards racing.

Muniz recounted:

"I actually told my agents and managers, ‘I don’t care what it is, I’m not doing it, I’m focused on racing."

Muniz also lamented that he didn't embark on his racing journey earlier in life. According to him, the thrill of racing surpasses anything he experienced in his acting career.

Muniz said:

"I wish even in 2006 I started racing I came this route. The racing, I’ve done both now, is so much more fun."