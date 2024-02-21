Despite his mother-in-law being in hospital and mom battling Cancer, Jordan Anderson finishes an inspired P3 at Daytona Xfinity opener 

NASCAR driver and team owner Jordan Anderson revealed a heartbreaking piece of news following his impressive third-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 race at Daytona International Speedway.

Jordan Anderson made his first NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance after over two years. His last appearance in a NASCAR national series came in 2022 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Making his return, the 32-year-old put on an exceptional display of racing as he secured a third-place finish in the Xfinity Series season opener. Piloting the No. 32 Chevrolet for his own team, Jordan Anderson Racing, the driver looked sublime throughout the race.

Following the race, Anderson spoke to NASCAR journalist Toby Christie, where he expressed pride in his team's efforts and the speed demonstrated by their cars throughout the event. Jordan Anderson said:

"To have the opportunity to run the way we did, have our cars show the speed we did, we hopefully showed people that we're serious about being here for a long time to come. Our guys probably worked harder this off-season than they did all year."

"This is a track that shows the quality of the equipments our guys build," he added. "So we're excited. I wish this race was on Saturday so we'd go home and bust tail and get ready for Atlanta this weekend. Just so excited for our whole team, the opportunity to be here."

However, amidst the celebration of their on-track success, Anderson revealed that his mother-in-law had been hospitalized for two weeks, while his mother had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

As a gesture of support, the South Carolina native dedicated his podium finish, at the iconic venue, to his loved ones. He said:

"It's been a rough couple of weeks... Quite emotional rollercoaster for our family last two weeks. This finish was for the both of them. Hopefully it put a bit of a smile on their faces with all they're going through."

Jordan Anderson reminisces early days of his NASCAR team on an emotional evening

Reflecting on his journey in NASCAR and the evolution of his team, Anderson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete at Daytona.

Recalling the early days of Jordan Anderson Racing, marked by struggle and perseverance, the racer marveled at the progress they had made over the years. He revealed:

"What a love-hate with this place... I still think back in the days coming down here the Truck team just struggling to get through.. you know, just struggling to get by."

He added:

"And six, seven years later, to have three cars here, three in the race, and to finish the race with two of them in the top 5 and me having the opportunity to be in one of them, it's a huge night for us."