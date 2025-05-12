Despite strong Kansas win, Kyle Larson’s crew chief remains hungry for more speed 

Even after a dominant win at Kansas Speedway, Cliff Daniels, Kyle Larson's crew chief, addressed key takeaways from their third win of the season. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team wheeled in their Chevy to the victory lane after starting on pole and leading for 221 out of 267 laps.

Larson's third triumph came in under 12 races of the season. Moreover, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion defended the AdventHealth 400 event with a third Kansas win. While HMS and Larson will build on this momentum for the star driver's double duty (Indy 500 and Coke 600), the No. 5 crew chief, Daniels, still found ways to improve and execute an even better race.

In a post-race conversation, Daniels talked about the team's momentum to continue in the upcoming events and key points to improve upon. He said, via speedwaydigest:

"A lot of the things that we're going to take away from today that I think will be important for us moving forward, if you look at the end of Stage 1 and Stage 2, we were not as fast as what we wanted to be, and so I still think that there's things on the table as a team that we need to go find and go build from and execute a little bit better with adjustments or car balance, whatever it may be."

Crew chief Cliff Daniels continued:

"It's going to be those type of things coupled with, of course, the win momentum, which is always a good thing, but when you can run up front and still walk away and have areas to improve, that is what we enjoy. That's what we're going to take away."

Kyle Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels - NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 - Source: Getty

As Kyle Larson prepares for his second open-wheel racing event in his storied career at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he expressed his thoughts about the fact that a Cup Series points leader was making a second Indy 500 attempt in a row.

"I think it’s good for our sport": Kyle Larson about his upcoming IndyCar attempt after dominant Kansas win

MAY 18 2024 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Qualifying - Source: Getty

Kyle Larson will make a second Memorial Day attempt, starting with the Indy 500 race, followed by NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

Speaking with the media after securing his third NASCAR win of the season, Larson shared his thoughts on the NASCAR points leader attempting 'the greatest spectacle of racing' in Indianapolis. He said, via speedwaydigest:

"I just think it’s really cool. I think it’s good for our team. I think it’s good for our sport. I think it’s good for racing that the Cup Series point leader is competing in the Indy 500 for the second year in a row. I would say last year was a goal of mine. This year I didn’t really think about it. But I do think it puts even more of a spotlight on us and our sport."

Kyle Larson has taken the top spot in the overall points standings, dethroning teammate William Byron. Apart from his three victories, the No. 5 driver has five more top-5 finishes, leading 817 laps after a 12th start for the Rick Hendrick-owned organization.

