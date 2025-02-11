DGM Racing and Jesse Iwuji Motorsports announce major alliance for 2025 NASCAR Xfinity season

NASCAR Xfinity Series teams DGM Racing and Jesse Iwuji Motorsports are joining forces ahead of the 2025 season. The teams are forming a strategic alliance as both parties aim to grow their organizations through the agreement.

The announcement came via a press release by NASCAR.com. Jesse Iwuji, a US Naval Officer and NASCAR driver joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and entrepreneur Matt Casto in 2021 to form Jesse Iwuji Motorsports. Now, with the alliance with DGM Racing, the team returns to full-time Xfinity Series action for the first time since 2022.

Iwuji made a statement via the press release expressing his enthusiasm for the new agreement.

Trending

“This year will be an exciting year aligning our group, resources, and assets to put together the best on and off-track product we can with DGM x JIM," Iwuji was quoted as saying in the release. "In 2025, we have formed a strong alliance with DGM, who has a long-standing, proven track record of results. Our efforts as a team remain the same: to bring our resources together to consistently compete, generate opportunities to help our brand partners and drivers grow, and inspire others to stay strong enough long enough while chasing their dreams.”

DGM Racing, a family-owned team, fields two full-time Xfinity Series entries and one part-time ride. In joining forces with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, the organization aims to continue growing in the years to come.

Mario Gosselin, owner of DGM Racing, made a statement in the same press release making his feelings known about the new partnership. He said:

“Our team is really looking forward to working with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports for many years to come. Jesse and his team share our passion for racing and competition. Our combined resources and shared desire to achieve beyond our limits create the perfect recipe for success. I’m confident that our partnership will continue to open doors that take our team to the next level.”

The duo will field two full-time entries and a third part-time car in 2025. However, DGM Racing has already announced it will field three cars for the season-opening race at Daytona.

NASCAR Xfinity Series returns this Saturday at Daytona

The NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit returns to action this Saturday for the season-opening race at the Daytona International Speedway. The eagerly awaited event is the United Rentals 300, beginning at 5 p.m. EST, and can be watched on CW or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.

Austin Hill aims to script history by winning four straight Xfinity Series season-openers at Daytona.

Justin Allgaier enters the season as the defending Xfinity Series champion behind the wheel of the #7 Chevrolet. He won two races in 2024 and finished runner-up in the season-finale race en route to his first championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"