DGM Racing star Ryan Ellis announces the arrival of his daughter Zoey Grace in a heartwarming family update 

On February 20, 2025, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis took to his X account to announce the arrival of his baby girl Zoey Grace. He accompanied the adorable images of her newborn daughter with a heartwarming note.

Ad

Ellis debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2012 at the Sargento 200 race held at Road America Motorsport road course under Hamilton Means Racing, driving the #52 Chevy. Since then, he has been a part of several teams and competed in the last season under Alpha Prime Racing's banner driving the #43 Chevy. But for the 2025 season, he moved to DGM Racing as a full-time driver in the series.

The Torrance, California, native is married to Allison Ellis known for her philanthropic endeavors and her love for dogs. The couple welcomed their newborn daughter, Zoey Grace, and shared her pictures with their fans alongside a heartwarming caption for the newborn baby.

Ad

Trending

"Ellis family update! Our newest daughter, Zoey Grace, is a timely gal. She arrived right on her due date, February 7th, and we were able to bring her home just a few days before leaving for Daytona. Some might say that she “has some cheeks on her.” She’s very loved, and we’re all super excited to get to know her. Take a look at the last pic to see what she really thinks of her dad already," wrote Ryan Ellis.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The #71 Chevy driver debuted with DGM in the season's inaugural race at the Daytona International Speedway and finished in P23. Additionally, he wrapped up the 2024 season in 23rd place on the leaderboard.

Pella Window & Door of Georgia will sponsor Ryan Ellis at Atlanta Motor Speedway

On February 17, 2025, DGM Racing and Ryan Ellis announced Pella Window & Door of Georgia as sponsors of the #72 Chevy at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday. The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 will mark his third year of partnership with Ellis and Pella Window & Door of Georgia.

Ad

Pella Window & Door of Georgia are top-tier window and door solution brands. They work for residential and commercial projects offering expert installation and service throughout Georgia. In addition, to represent them on track, Ellis himself is a customer of the brand.

“Our partnership with Pella Window & Door is extremely special because it’s multi-faceted. The partnership is highlighted by this primary sponsorship in Atlanta with Pella of Georgia, but also supported by other Pella branches like North Carolina, New England, and more," said Ryan Ellis, via speedwaydigest.com

Ad

Since the new pavement of the Atlanta Motor Speedway, ahead of 2022, DGM Racing has secured three top-ten and eight top-20 finishes on the track.

The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 race is scheduled for February 22, 2025, and CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will cover the event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"