23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were involved in a late race incident at Richmond Raceway, resulting in a caution that had an impact on the outcome of the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

With two laps left for the checkered flag, Wallace and Larson were battling for the fourth position while Martin Truex Jr. was in the lead. Wallace's #23 Toyota made contact with Larson's #5 Chevy, triggering a caution. This allowed Denny Hamlin to steal the lead on the pit road and secure the win.

The caution helped Kyle Larson gain two positions, while pit stop issues relegated Bubba Wallace to a P13 result. After the race, Wallace approached Larson in front of the media, clarifying that the incident wasn't intentional and he got his payback in the pit stops.

Wallace told Larson in front of the media:

"That wasn't intentional, I hope you know that. I got loose and corrected into you. I know it netted you... and Karma is a f*****g b***h. It caught up to me. Seriously sorry about that. Whatever is coming my way, I know it. I expect it."

Although both drivers appeared to have put the incident behind them, some NASCAR fans speculated that Wallace's actions were merely a PR stunt. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"He just did that for the camera"

The late race caution also deterred Martin Truex Jr. from winning the race, who led a race-high 228 laps. Some fans expressed that Wallace should have similarly apologized to the #19 Toyota driver.

"Cool now go apologize to the 19," another fan commented.

Here are a few other reactions:

Given his history with Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace's post-race apology also earned him plaudits from NASCAR fans. Here are a few reactions praising Wallace for his "class" act.

Bubba Wallace refutes claims of aiding bossman Denny Hamlin win the race

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin was chasing Martin Truex Jr. for the race win, but seemed stuck in third position, behind Joey Logano. The timely caution triggered by Bubba Wallace raised question marks, as Hamlin snatched the lead off the pit road and ended up winning the race.

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass questioned Wallace about whether the incident seemed like a planned maneuver to help his team boss. The #23 Toyota driver quickly shut down the question, asking the veteran reporter to stop making false headlines.

"That's cause you are saying that Bob, stop making headlines!" Wallace interjected before Bob Pockrass completed the question.

Bubba Wallace reasoned that he got loose and overcorrected into Kyle Larson's #5 Chevy, triggering the caution that decided the race winner.

