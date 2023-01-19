Did Chase Elliott ever fail NASCAR inspection?

Often known for his calm and collected self off the track and a fiery competitor on it, Chase Elliott fits the definition of a modern-day NASCAR star quite perfectly. Belonging to a family of racers with father Bill Elliott, the former Cup Series driver introducing him to the world of NASCAR, Chase was destined for success in the sport.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native is known for driving the striking blue and white liveried #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, one of the top-most teams in the sport. Ever since making his debut in the highest echelon of stock car racing in 2016, the 27-year-old has been on the path to success, with the 2020 Cup Series championship trophy proof of that.

The previous season saw Elliott mount another championship challenge as he remained the one to beat in terms of overall points throughout the season by topping the table and clinching the regular season championship. However, the ultimate prize slipped out of his grasp after he came together with fellow driver Ross Chastain during the finale of the 2022 season, causing him to retire from the race.

The 2016 Rookie of the Year award winner has established himself as one of the calmest, level-headed personalities on the field today, and has also established his abilities on the road course. While NASCAR primarily visits oval race tracks, the occasional road course of the season allows drivers to switch styles and adapt to a different phenomenon altogether, and Chase Elliott seems to have mastered that trick.

So has Chase Elliott ever failed a NASCAR inspection?

Like many other drivers and teams pushing the limits of what is allowed in the rulebook, Chase Elliott too has managed to step on the wrong side of the line since his debut in 2016.

The most notable instances from the Georgia native's career come in the form of the following:

#4 Phoenix Raceway, 2018

The 2018 Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway saw Elliott receive an L1-level penalty after he failed a post-race inspection for a rear suspension violation.

#3 Martinsville Speedway, 2020

The 2020 title decider saw Chase Elliott come from behind his competitors and clinch the title after failing the pre-race inspection twice, causing him to start from the back of the pack.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX NEWS: Chase Elliott has failed pre-race inspection twice and will start today's race at the rear of the field. NEWS: Chase Elliott has failed pre-race inspection twice and will start today's race at the rear of the field. https://t.co/pZyE4TPSIF

#2 Texas Motor Speedway, 2021

Originally due to start sixth, Elliott dropped to the back of the pack after he failed inspection twice before the start of the 2021 AutoTrader EchoPark 500.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chase Elliott will have to drop to the rear at the start for two inspection failures. He will likely start around 30th at Texas as several drivers starting in the outside row failed tech. He explains the challenge of today: Chase Elliott will have to drop to the rear at the start for two inspection failures. He will likely start around 30th at Texas as several drivers starting in the outside row failed tech. He explains the challenge of today: https://t.co/D3RLPnSZH2

#1 Las Vegas Motors Speedway

The most recent incident of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevy failing inspection came last year in Sin City when Elliott's car failed inspection during qualifying. This resulted in the team losing their pit-box selection and a crew member being suspended from the weekend's schedule.

