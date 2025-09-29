Did Denny Hamlin swing the axe too hard on 23XI's season?

Denny Hamlin's dominant day unraveled and he ended up clipping Bubba Wallace late at Kansas Speedway. But did he overplay his hand in 23XI Racing's season on Sunday?

The 23XI co-owner and Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 159 of 273 laps and swept both stages but he reported losing power steering around lap 214. A slow pit stop with 12 laps remaining dropped his track position. In overtime, Hamlin seemed frustrated over the team radio when he couldn't pass Wallace and later made contact, sending the No. 23 Toyota into the wall. The move cost Wallace a win and likely cost him a shot at the Round of 8.

Chase Elliott dove inside, struck Hamlin's door, and carried the lead to the finish. Wallace also called out his team co-owner after finishing in fifth place but also points out that gaining one point after Kansas was a positive.

"He's a dumbass for that move. I don't care if he's my boss or not. But we're going for the win."

While Hamlin didn't wreck anyone, he might have just undermined 23XI's playoff hopes. Wallace, who was leading the final lap of the Hollywood Casino, now sits 26 points below the cut line with Tyler Reddick sitting 11th overall and 29 points below.

Can 23XI Racing recover at Charlotte Roval?

23XI Racing's playoff hopes first took a big hit after the Round of 12 opener at New Hampshire. Tyler Reddick qualified fourth but slipped to 21st by the finish. He struggled with brake issues and a car that lost balance. Bubba Wallace never got going and he completed the race in 26th place, one lap down.

"It was a tough week. I think we all know we got our asses kicked pretty good at Loudon," Tyler Reddick said before the Kansas race.

Now, the two 23XI drivers are in a must win situation heading to the final race of the Round of 12 at Charlotte Roval, where Wallace has just two top-10 finishes in seven starts.

Reddick has three top-10s in five starts at the 2.32-mile road course. The No. 45 driver once had a runner-up finish there after starting 29th in 2021 but with road course specialist Shane van Gisbergen, a win at Roval would be tough. When asked if he had any chance at winning at the Roval before the Kansas race, Reddick said:

"If we are in that spot where we have to win so be it. We will do what we can to go out there and be the better driver."

The Denny Hamlin-owned team could be heading for a brutal double elimination this weekend. The 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 is scheduled for Sunday, October 5.

