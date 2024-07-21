"Did exactly what the f***ing sheet said to do" - Chase Elliott blasts NASCAR after blend line penalty

Chase Elliott shared his frustration on the radio after NASCAR penalized him for a blend line violation during the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As per the latest developments, the #9 car reportedly failed to stay below the line, and as a result, incurred the penalty for the second time in as many races.

Elliott along with Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Alex Bowman pitted on Lap 25. However, on his way out, he allegedly touched the line and received the pass-through penalty. Chase Elliott and his Crew Chief, Alan Gustafson, did not take the punishment lightly.

"I need an explanation from an official why we're getting a penalty," Gustafson said after NASCAR announced the penalty caused due to the violation.

Chase Elliott did not accept the penalty easily either. He vented his frustration out on the radio and said:

"That's not right. I did exactly what the f***ing sheet said to do."

However, as per Bob Pockrass' post on X about the crew chief handout on the blend line, cars can use the warm-up lane until the exit of turn 2.

Chase Elliott, however, went on to serve his pass-through penalty and lost multiple places. He was racing for the lead prior to the green flag stops. But as a result of the penalty, he went on to finish stage 1 in 17th place.

Brad Keselowski faced a similar blend line penalty at Brickyard 400

Brad Keselowski (6) during qualifying for NASCAR Brickyard 400 (Image via Imagn)

Brad Keselowski pitted on Lap 41 to complete the pit cycle and faced the same blend line violation penalty. The #6 driver was not just unhappy about the decision, he was fuming.

So much so that Keselowski did not hold his frustrations back. He said on the radio:

"Either I don't know how to read, or they don't know how to officiate; one of the two."

Admittedly, NASCAR shared their explanation for Chase Elliott's penalty. According to reports, they sent updated language to drivers on Saturday morning to clarify the pit road acceleration lane rule.

"Returning to the track while exiting the pits. Vehicles must use the acceleration lane through the exit of Turn 2. Check your mirrors and come up to the racetrack."

"You may swing wide beyond the white line on the acceleration lane between Turns 1 and 2, stay off the racing surface," the NASCAR rule book said.

Keselowski's Crew Chief Matt McCall stated that the #6 car did everything that "everyone else did." However, he asked his driver to carry on and serve the penalty as the decision cannot be reversed now.

