Team Penske has announced three major "departures" from its NTT IndyCar Series program over a recent cheating scandal that has unraveled within the organization. The team announced the departure of IndyCar team president Tim Cindric, managing director Ron Ruzewski, and general manager Kyle Moyer.

Ad

The controversy came about after it was found that Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power had illegally modified cars ahead of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. When this was sought out, neither drivers were allowed to qualify and therefore will start the race on Sunday in the back of the field.

When motorsports insider Jenna Fryer posted to X regarding the matter, it sparked a number of interesting responses from race fans. One user noted that Tim Cindric is the father of Cup Series driver Austin Cindric, which left them surprised by his sudden departure.

Ad

Trending

"Did not expect cindric to go," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few other users were stunned in general by the recent announcement by the organization, with one writing:

"Major is the right word, wow!"

"WOW," wrote another user.

There were a few comments applauding Penske in his decision to announce the departures of the individuals caught up in the scandal. As one user noted, it was the second straight year they've committed the violation.

"Had to be done. Roger was kind enough to let him continue after the St Petersburg Fiasco, but like you said... two years in a row," they wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It was the right thing to do. Kudos to the Captain," opined another user.

Some users expressed surprise at how long it took for Penske to announce the "departures" following the scandal. One wrote:

"I'm surprised it took so long, tbh."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Took long enough. Newgarden involved again though, fake tears shouldn't save him this time the cheater," wrote another.

Team Penske fields three full-time cars in both the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Cup Series. Power, Newgarden, and Scott McLaughlin pilot the IndyCar entries while Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Austin Cindric make up the Cup Series field.

Roger Penske's team sent out a statement following recent departures

On the heels of the three departures of Team Penske executives, Roger Penske's organization shared a statement regarding the matter. While winning is a priority for Penske, the legendary car owner said it has to come fairly and be done with integrity.

Ad

In a statement posted to X, Penske apologized to their fans for letting them down.

"Nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams. We have had organizational failures during the last two years, and we had to make necessary changes. I apologize to our fans, our partners and our organization for letting them down.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Team Penske has won the last two Indianapolis 500s with Josef Newgarden behind the wheel. On the NASCAR side, Penske has won the last three Cup Series titles. Joey Logano claimed the title in 2022 and 2024, while Ryan Blaney hoisted the trophy in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.