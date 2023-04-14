Did NASCAR drop Bud Light? Boycott controversy surrounding brand explored

Looking back through NASCAR archives, there has only been one sponsor from the sport's beginning on television. Anheuser-Busch has been connected with NASCAR in a manner that no other corporation has since 1979. Since then, its brand Budweiser has had a long history with the sport.

However, Nascar has reportedly canceled its roughly $88 million sponsorship deal with Bud Light after its parent company announced their branding partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light sent a few drinks to Mulvaney in early April. The 26-year-old influencer, who has more than 10 million followers on social media, shared a video of herself costumed as Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's, drinking the beers to commemorate both March Madness and her first year as a woman. Her image appeared on one of the cans.

It was part of an advertisement for a sweepstakes challenge in which individuals could win $15,000 from Bud Light by posting videos of themselves carrying a large number of drinks.

Kelvin MacKenzie @kelvmackenzie How a trans influencer destroyed Bud Light How a trans influencer destroyed Bud Light https://t.co/7ASyBAN17j

This enraged some people, and not only because Holly Golightly wasn't a beer girl. They were furious because Mulvaney is transsexual.

Bud Light has remained silent on social media since their announcement of a collaboration with Mulvaney triggered conservative fury and calls for boycotts.

Trans issues are presently at the forefront of American politics. Anti-trans sentiment is sweeping the right, focusing on children, drag shows, driver's licenses, and health care, among other things. It's showing up in conservative media and legislation, and it's even making its way into the mainstream.

Anheuser-Busch has an array of other brands and is worth more than $100 billion. However, it has lost more than $5 billion in value since announcing the partnership with Mulvaney. It's stock prices have plummeted over 4% since March 31, with its market capitalization falling from $132.38 billion to $127.13 billion on Wednesday (April 12).

NASCAR driver Cody Ware suspended indefinitely

NASCAR has suspended driver Cody Ware indefinitely. Ware was arrested and charged with felony "assault by strangulation" inflicting serious harm and misdemeanor assault on a lady in North Carolina, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition, we understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course.”

Rick Ware Racing, owned by Cody Ware's father, Rick, announced the news on Monday.

Poll : 0 votes