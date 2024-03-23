Kyle Larson revealed the low grip levels on the newly paved sections of the Circuit of The Americas ahead of setting pole position in the Xfinity Series.

Some sections of the Circuit of The Americas in Texas were repaved earlier, leaving the experienced drivers with a new feel on the track while driving. However, as Xfinity pole-sitter, Kyle Larson said there was some issue with the grip levels in the particular corners.

Speaking ahead of qualifying, he was asked if there was any difference that he felt on the repaved sections. Larson stated that some corners like turn 11 were "slippery," but at the same time, it was hard to spot any difference in some of the corners. He told the media:

"I thought the braking zones into 11 and 12 were a little bit out of grip. Especially 11, 11 was a really slippery one. Your four drives off the 11 a little bit better. I think it's only the second half or so that's repaved."

He further explained that before hitting the sections he was "already into the gas" so it is hard to feel any difference there, but the lack of grip can be felt.

"That didn't feel like it had a ton more grip and then you're kinda already into the gas before you get to the fresh pavement, so didn't notice much difference there." "But the biggest things I noticed are just the braking zones were a little bit.. less...," Larson added.

Kyle Larson reveals grip issues with Xfinity cars after qualifying on pole position

As mentioned earlier, Larson qualified for the pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity COTA race ahead of Shane van Gisbergen's Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson had a final laptime of 2:12.076, 0.423 faster than Gisbergen at P2. After driving the Xfinity Series car, Larson said he expected more grip from the car, but that was not the case. Motorsport quoted him:

"It’s a handful, that’s for sure. I was expecting these Xfinity cars to have a little more grip, but it was tough."

"There’s really lot of tough competitors out there. SVG probably still has a way to learn on the car and he was still second-quick. It should be fun."

Larson will be taking part in two of the Xfinity races this season other than his usual Cup Series championship. COTA is one of those races, and the other is The Look 110 on the Chicago Street Course, scheduled early in July.