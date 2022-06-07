"Didn’t have the help behind me" - Kyle Busch rues missing out on the win at Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch lost the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday by a margin of 0.655 seconds. The 37-year-old dominated most of the race but circumstances didn't prove ideal for Busch as he was edged by Joey Logano in a close battle on the final lap of overtime.

It was the second consecutive race of the season when Busch failed to come on top in the final moments of the race.

Joe Gibbs Racing @JoeGibbsRacing @SNICKERS



* Started Stage 3 in P2

* Took two tires late in the race and remained in P2

* Finished P2 Race Recap: @KyleBusch * Started Stage 3 in P2* Took two tires late in the race and remained in P2* Finished P2 Race Recap: @KyleBusch / @SNICKERS * Started Stage 3 in P2* Took two tires late in the race and remained in P2* Finished P2 https://t.co/ZvlRKo0lnL

During the post-race interview, Busch expressed his disappointment at missing out on his second win of the season at the World Wide Technology Raceway. He said that his #18 Toyota Camry was better on the outside when he picked the outside lane at the restart, but he didn’t get the help from behind, as Logano received from Ryan Blaney.

Busch said:

“My car was better on the outside, but it took a few laps for it to get rolling up there. Cold tires, firing off on that restart – didn’t have the help behind me. Got into turn one by myself and was too far back. When you are the guy on the inside, you just flush the guy on the outside and it’s over.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

He continued by saying:

“I got a crossover though but threw it into (turn) three too far. It chattered all four tires. Just didn’t have any grip to get off the corner well enough to be on his outside, so I don’t know.”

Kyle Busch finished P2 in an intense overtime battle against Joey Logano at World Wide Technology Raceway

Kyle Busch’s #18 Toyota performed really well as he took the lead with 13 laps remaining. It appeared that he was on the way for his second win of the season, but Kevin Harvick’s wreck a few laps later sent the race into overtime.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

During the restart, Joey Logano lined up beside Busch on the front row, while his teammate Ryan Blaney was right behind him. Blaney gave a push to Logano’s #22 Ford from behind which allowed the latter to quickly move into the lead. While Busch and Logano used a crossover move on the last lap to win the race, the former lost momentum in the process in Turn 3 and it was Logano who took the checkered flag.

Catch Kyle Busch next week at the Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota Save Mart 350.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far