"Didn't notice a single difference": Kyle Larson delivers lukewarm review for Goodyear's Dover-exclusive tires

By Dipti Sood
Published Jul 21, 2025 02:51 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) before the start of the race at Sonoma Raceway - Source: Imagn

When asked about the newly introduced Goodyear Racing Eagle tires, Kyle Larson, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver, bluntly assessed that he felt no change. This response came after a race that was expected to test the limits of a new tire compound designed specifically for the Dover Motor Speedway - the high-banked, one-mile concrete track.

The comment came via a post-race video shared by Frontstretch on X. Larson addressed the media after finishing fourth in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The caption of the post read:

“"I didn't notice a single difference today." @KyleLarsonRacin on the new tire compound used today at Dover Motor Speedway.”

In the video, Kyle Larson was asked whether the late-race rubber reset, caused by rain and a red flag, changed the car's handling. Larson responded that the car’s balance was more or less what he expected. But he hoped the tires would allow for more separation in the field, which ultimately didn’t happen.

“I didn’t notice a single difference today,” he said.
“So I thought the style of how you kind manage to run and lap times and all that were very similar. So I didn't feel any different,” Larson added.
Goodyear introduced a brand-new tire compound exclusively for this race at Dover Motor Speedway, hoping it would better handle the higher July temperatures compared to the usual spring race date.

The new tire codes—D-5240 for the left sides and D-5260 for the right—had never been used before in a NASCAR Cup Series race and will not appear again this season. The compound was intended to help lay rubber on the smooth concrete surface while maintaining performance under Dover’s conditions.

“Just been tough to get out of the rut”: Kyle Larson reflected on recent performance struggles pre-Dover

Kyle Larson also took time over the weekend to reflect on his recent dip in performance. Speaking ahead of Sunday’s (July 20) race, he acknowledged that things hadn’t been the same since his Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500 doubleheader in May. While the early season saw the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion claim three wins in 12 starts, the past eight races have been inconsistent and filled with setbacks.

Larson acknowledged that while it was more about a lack of speed early on, the situation was made worse by unfortunate events during races, which compounded week after week. In comments to Racer, he said:

“At the beginning of the struggles, I felt like when we didn’t have the speed, we were executing well… Then we had some races where we got caught up in some unfortunate things, too, and it all snowballed.”
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20, 2025, in Dover, Delaware - Source: Getty
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20, 2025, in Dover, Delaware - Source: Getty

His fourth-place result at Dover may be a step in the right direction, but Larson didn’t shy away from the fact that he and his team have been trying to pull themselves out of a rut.

“Just been tough to get out of the rut, but through it all, I do believe we’ll come out the other side even stronger,” he said.

The downturn began after a high-stakes Memorial Day weekend where Larson crashed in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Since then, he's had a few respectable finishes—like eighth at Nashville and fifth at Michigan—but also some poor showings, including 36th in Mexico City and 35th at Sonoma. At Atlanta, he finished 17th after starting 11th.

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

