“Didn’t set up ourselves as good as we wanted”: Daniel Suarez doesn’t hold back after missing the playoffs in last chance with Trackhouse

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez recently participated in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race. He spoke about his performance and about missing out on making the playoffs.The 33-year-old drives the #99 Chevrolet ZL 1 for Trackhouse Racing. During the recently held race at Daytona International Speedway, Suarez finished the race in second place, 0.31 seconds behind Blaney. However, the second place finish was not enough for him to get through to the playoffs.While talking to the media post-race, thr Mexican-American driver spoke about his feelings about the way the race had panned out for him. He said:“I don’t know about the last few laps, but maybe 40 laps before the end, I felt like we we didn’t set up ourselves as good as we wanted to be, but that’s not a skill that was back there with us, and he was able to make it to the front. So probably the fastest superspeedway car we have had in a few years. Our playoff run ends here, but I’m very positive we’re gonna be there very soon.”Despite missing out on the playoffs, Suarez has remained positive about his 2025 season. He currently has 10 races left with the Trackhouse Racing team after the driver announced mutually parting ways with the team at the end of the season.Daniel Suarez looks back on his struggles during his NASCAR journey in the USThe #99 Trackhouse Racing driver recalled his challenging NASCAR journey in the USA. He reflected on his struggles due to the language barrier and not having any friends but credited his family ties for staying above water.He made his debut in the USA at NASCAR's K&amp;N Pro Series via a Drive for Diversity Campaign in 2013. In 2015, he joined the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and won the rookie of the year award. He also became the first foreign-born Xfinity Series champion in 2016.During an interview with NASCAR en Espanol, Daniel Suarez spoke about his early days as a newcomer.&quot;I started with NASCAR Mexico. Very soon after that came the challenge of coming to the United States,&quot; Daniel Suarez said,&quot; I didn't speak english. I had no friends here in the United States. At first I couldn't even rent an apartment, because I didn't have social security&quot;&quot;For me one of the most important things is the family support I had during this whole process. One way or another, my dad always looked for a way to support me and to keep me motivated and to look for a way for my family to always be there with me,&quot; he added.Daniel Suarez currently sits in 27th place in the drivers championship with 468 points to his name.