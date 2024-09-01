"Didn't think the penalty fit the crime" - Frustrated Austin Dillon criticizes NASCAR's ruling with SMT data and historical examples

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon expressed his frustrations after the team's latest appeal was rejected. Dillon had won the Richmond race after wrecking Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, with NASCAR ruling that his victory would not make him eligible for the playoffs.

At Darlington Raceway, Dillon claimed that SMT data and previous penalties were in his favor. The #3 RCR driver explained that his playoff eligibility was stripped due to a "three-part problem", referring to the incidents that occurred in the final lap at Richmond.

Austin Dillon elaborated that RCR was able to prove his spotter had no involvement in the wreck. The team also presented SMT data to show that he was just two car lengths behind Joey Logano before making contact. Dillon further explained that Denny Hamlin had a 45-degree steering angle and slid across the track, before making contact.

Elaborating on their diligent effort and citing past precedents where suspended drivers received playoff waivers, the 34-year-old RCR driver told Bob Pockrass:

"We did our due diligence on the appeal. We really put a lot of effort in for all of our employees at RCR. We didn't think the penalty fit the crime. If you look back throughout NASCAR and history, guys with intent, wrecking people Chase Elliott- Denny in Charlotte, given a waiver after that. Another one would be William Byron turning Denny under a caution, given 25 points penalty, $100,000- they appealed it, got their points back and was back in the playoffs.

"So many cases where we felt like this penalty didn't fit the entirety of the crime, and that that is the biggest financial penalty in the sports history from a judgment call, what it really comes down to."

Austin Dillon will have a final shot at making the playoffs at Darlington Raceway by outright winning the Southern 500. The race is scheduled for this Sunday, September 1 at 6:00 pm ET.

Richard Childress "disappointed" with Austin Dillon's penalty

Richard Childress, owner of RCR and Austin Dillon's grandfather, expressed his disappointment with the ruling that stripped Dillon's playoff eligibility. The 78-year-old Hall of Famer suggested that the penalties have changed NASCAR racing forever.

Childress emphasized the financial impact of the penalty, noting that the team has lost over a million dollars due to Dillon dropping from the top 16 to 29th in the owner's standings. He described the loss of the #3 Chevy team's playoff spot as the biggest fine in the history of the sport.

"Their ruling has changed NASCAR racing on the final lap forever. It’s over a million dollars to us. The largest fine ever in NASCAR. I’m just disappointed, disappointed, disappointed. That’s all I can say" Childress was quoted by Fox Sports.

Heading into the regular season finale at Darlington, both RCR drivers Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon, are out of the playoff picture and need a victory to advance into the playoffs.

