"DIRTY laundry": Fans erupt over 23XI-FRM's brutal blow revealing NASCAR's hidden playbook

By Palak Gupta
Published Sep 13, 2025 15:00 GMT
NASCAR fans react to 23XI and FRM exposing its contingency plan. Images via Imagn and X (@StormFrozt)
NASCAR fans react to 23XI and FRM exposing its contingency plan. Images via Imagn and X (@StormFrozt)

A recent legal filing from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has left many NASCAR fans shocked and displeased.

As part of the team's ongoing antitrust lawsuit, the teams represented by lawyer, Jeffrey Kessler, filed Friday night (September 12) a 32-page internal presentation. The pages revealed how NASCAR planned for teams boycotting races or leaving the series. The "Project Gold Codes" outlined NASCAR's plot to build and own all the cars within 18 months.

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the working contingency plan, which included personnel budget projections if NASCAR had to run everything on its own, ditching the charter system.

Fans reacted to the 'boycott' plan:

"This is a hell of a blow by 23XI/FRM. they just taired some DIRTY laundry," a fan wrote on X.
"I thought this case was a toss-up but holy smokes, NASCAR in a hole now," another wrote.
"NASCAR is cooked," yet another replied.

Others criticized the sanctioning body's business model and tactics.

"I have to laugh at a business who's business model amounts to blackmailing its competitors complains about the teams colluding," a fan replied.
"I've been saying this since NASCAR released the new car. That eventually they would bring all the cars and have the drivers show up with decals and a helmet. Thus eliminating all team owners," wrote another.
The teams had shared their intentions this Wednesday (September 10) to seek a summary judgment to dismiss NASCAR's counterclaim that the teams had colluded to secure more favorable charter agreements. This counterclaim alleged that the teams coordinated with drivers and sponsors to pressure NASCAR into better terms.

Two days later, on September 12, the teams formally requested a judge to rule on NASCAR's counterclaim without proceeding to a full trial.

23XI Racing and FRM were the only NASCAR Cup teams to boycott new charter agreement

Currently, NASCAR Cup Series teams have charter agreements that guarantee them entry into races and a share of the sport's revenue. 23XI, which is co-owned by NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and former NBA star Micheal Jordan, had originally filed the lawsuit with Bob Jenkins' FRM against NASCAR in October of last year. The teams refused to sign the new charter agreement put forward by the sanctioning body last September and argued that it restricted competition. The case is scheduled for trial on December 1, 2025.

Earlier this month, a federal judge also denied the teams' request for a preliminary injunction to maintain their chartered status for the remainder of the 2025 season. The judge ruled that the teams would not suffer irreparable harm, as NASCAR had agreed not to redistribute any charters during the litigation.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

