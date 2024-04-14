Disappointed Rajah Caruth calls Texas race "worst race" of career after P12 finish: "Don't think we had a winning truck"

Rajah Caruth reviewed a difficult weekend at Texas after finishing 12th in what he called the "worst race" of his NASCAR career so far.

Starting the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race in 10th place, Caruth was in a good position to battle at the front but soon lost position after Thad Moffitt, who suffered an early crash, almost edged him. Right after the first restart, the #71 of Caruth was seen spinning around on turn 2, triggering the early second caution of the race.

He suffered damage owing to that and had to pit for new tires, losing further positions. Talking to Frontstretch, Caruth felt like it was the worst race of his career. He said:

“That was uh that was definitely not… probably my worst race in my career. Run in there too hard passing a truck early in the stage and kind of got in a pissing match with people blocking early and that's why I got that flat tire. So, glad to not have a destroyed truck.”

Although he remained out of the top 20 for most of the race, the sixth caution after a multiple-car crash allowed Rajah Caruth to restart in 16th place. He was able to make up a handful of places in the final ten laps to finish the race in 12th place. But he still did not feel like they had a winning truck.

“I don't think we had a winning truck by any means. Man it just stinks * inaudible * around all day, just hoping to get a caution. So, didn't get any stage points. I'm just pretty bummed at myself for not managing the day that well but um still good to finish 12th. So I'm excited to go to Kansas in a couple of weeks.”

Rajah Caruth hoping for a better stint in upcoming races

Earlier in March, Rajah Caruth won his first Truck Series race at Las Vegas, giving him a headstart in the third round of the season. He has been impressive so far with five top-10 finishes out of the seven races in the season, giving him a strong seventh place in the championship with 233 points.

However, he still has not won a stage this season until now and has led only 39 laps. After the 12th place finish in Texas, he revealed his hopes for a better position in the upcoming races at Kansas and Darlington.

"It wasn't the cleanest race all night I know. It's great that everybody at fire got another dub this weekend um hate that it wasn't our 71 Bunch but we'll keep coming at Kansas and Darlington."

This is Rajah Caruth's second full-time racing season in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and his first season with Spire Motorsports. His performance compared to 2023 (when he raced for GMS) already shows a major improvement.