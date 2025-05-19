Disgruntled Ryan Preece publicly shows dismay over NASCAR’s All-Star Open fiasco

Roush Fenway Keselowski driver Ryan Preece missed the shot to advance to the main All-Star Open race title and win a million dollars. While Preece was running second during the last qualifying race, the Stock Car Association penalized him for a 'choose cone' violation. Later, after wrapping up the race, the #60 Ford driver expressed frustration over the fiasco.

The 'choose cone' is a 'V' painted on the track where the drivers decide to pick the inside or the outside lane before the restarts. However, the RFK driver claimed he did not see the sign on the track, resulting in a brutal penalty. As a result, Preece finished 11th in the 100-lap qualifier, two spots shy of qualifying for the main event on Sunday. Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek were the two who qualified, and they started the NASCAR All-Star Race in P21 and P22, respectively.

Reflecting on missing out on his last chance to qualify for the race due to the 'V' sign, Ryan Preece grabbed a traffic cone and delivered it to the inside wall of the track at the 0.625-mile track. NASCAR analyst Taylor Kitchen shared the clip originally uploaded by RFK Racing and delivered Preece's heated words.

“I’m frustrated because if you have a situation like that, put a cone out there so we can visually see it…”

Later, the track crew members were seen repainting the choose cone's 'V' sign on the track.

RFK driver Ryan Preece had the fastest car before the brutal penalty

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece had the best car among the fellow drivers at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen dominated the first half of the 100-lap qualifying race, and Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar took the lead for the next half.

The RFK driver was among the few drivers who went for a full four-tire pit stop during the mid-race. But this move didn't seem to pay off. However, a few more laps into the 100-lap race, the new set of tires allowed him to glide smoothly on the track, helping him climb the ladder.

Despite receiving the 'choose cone' penalty, Ryan Preece was ahead of drivers like Todd Gilliland, Shane van Gisbergen, and Ty Gibbs. Preece ranks 15th in the Cup Series points standings with 251 points in 12 points-paying races. Also, he secured four top-ten and one top-five finish, which was at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he finished in P3.

