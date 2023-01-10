"Do not destroy your family" - Kevin Harvick has candid advice for parents who want to see their kids as next Dale Jr.

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kevin Harvick has never been one to keep his views to himself. The now 47-year-old has over two decades’ worth of experience in the highest echelon of stock car racing, which brings a certain level of credibility and attention that his thoughts demand.

Harvick's outspoken nature was on full display during the 2022 Cup Series season, where the Stewart-Haas Racing driver was one of the most critical of the governing body in relation to the Next Gen car's safety aspect. The seventh-generation car, which made its debut last year, was not only lacking in terms of driver safety but also suffered from a host of other issues, which were talked about by Harvick and other drivers throughout the year.

Kevin Harvick also recently spoke about how motorsports in general are a family affair, with monetary and emotional support from one's loved ones necessary for success. On the latest episode of Fox broadcaster Greg Olsen’s Youth Inc. podcast, Kevin Harvick further elaborated on the same topic and said:

“I tell other parents all the time, you have to be able to do what you can do within your means to not destroy your family, because I’ve seen this happen time and time again where people spend everything that they have, thinking that they’re doing the right thing and they don’t do it properly.

He added:

They destroy their whole life because of the fact that they think that they’re next kid is going to be Dale Earnhardt Jr. and that’s just not the case for everybody.”

Listen to the complete podcast below:

Kevin Harvick's ultimate advice to parents of young aspiring race-car drivers is to provide within the means of the family, looking at racing in a realistic light. While blindly believing in one's child's ability does foster confidence in the young individual, it should not be done at the expense of the whole family.

Kevin Harvick acquires ownership of Late Model Series CARS Tour

Four notable names from the world of NASCAR have teamed up to jointly acquire the Late Model Racing Series CARS Tour. Kevin Harvick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Justin Marks and Jeff Burton have come together to form a new ownership group to purchase the Southeast's premier Asphalt Late Model Series.

Harvick elaborated on the decision on his official Twitter handle and wrote:

"Late Model racing has always been a passion of mine as I grew up racing LMSC on the West Coast and I want to ensure short-track asphalt racing and the @CARSTour continue to grow and succeed!!"

Kevin Harvick @KevinHarvick Late Model racing has always been a passion of mine as I grew up racing LMSC on the West Coast and I want to ensure short-track asphalt racing and the @CARSTour continue to grow and succeed!! Late Model racing has always been a passion of mine as I grew up racing LMSC on the West Coast and I want to ensure short-track asphalt racing and the @CARSTour continue to grow and succeed!! https://t.co/XxhrswoNyA

Watch Harvick compete in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season next month at the 65th Daytona 500.

Poll : 0 votes