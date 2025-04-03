"Do not give those children any respect": Former NASCAR driver advises Xfinity director Eric Peterson ahead of meeting after Martinsville blunder

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace recently shared his thoughts on how NASCAR needs to take a tough stance in the upcoming meeting with Xfinity Series drivers following a messy race at Martinsville Speedway last weekend.

Last Saturday's race was filled with crashes and had 14 caution flags in total. Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill ended up winning the race after a chaotic last lap where Sammy Smith hit Xfinity rookie Taylor Gray, who was leading. This cost Gray a strong finish. The sanctioning body later handed out penalties. Smith lost 50 points and was fined $25,000. This dropped him from sixth to 13th in the standings.

Wallace, who leads NASCAR drivers with the most Xfinity starts ever, gave his suggestions to the new Xfinity Series director, Eric Peterson, who took over from Wayne Auton this year.

"When you have a meeting with these drivers, you don't stand up and you go, gentlemen. First of all, they're not gentlemen, right now, they're as*holes. I'd start out by saying, listening, you a**holes, y'all driving like it, don't give them any respect. That's the wrong foot to get off on, because they haven't given you any respect," Kenny Wallace said (08:00 onwards).

"Mr. Director, the new director...Do not give those children any respect. Start out stern and tell them how they're making a fool, and you and they and you, you act like it's your series, and you say to those drivers, boys, you have embarrassed my series," he added (09:05).

NASCAR officials are set to meet the drivers on Saturday before the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway.

"Something that we feel like we had to react to" - NASCAR Xfinity director on penalties after Martinsville

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Managing Director, Eric Peterson, also commented following the penalties and explained the reasoning behind the decision.

"We want to see really hard racing and door-to-door racing, and contact is certainly a part of the sport and part of the sport at Martinsville Speedway...Unfortunately, what Sammy did was over the line and something that we feel like we had to react to," said Eric Peterson (via NASCAR.com).

He further pointed out that the officials decided JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith's actions were excessive after reviewing videos, audio, and other data.

Smith and Joe Gibbs Racing's Taylor Gray had bumped into each other several times; they also got into an altercation after the race. Gray and Jeb Burton were also fined $5,000 each for fighting at the infield care center.

Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch, who led most of the race, finished 28th after multiple crashes. Zilisch is now ranked sixth in the Xfinity points standings.

