Do NASCAR drivers wear diapers? Decoding the truth

When it comes to stock-car racing, NASCAR is at the pinnacle of the sport, with its drivers having to endure some of the toughest and longest races. Often drivers have to compete for three to four hours, without any breaks. With such lengthy periods of non-stop racing, many have wondered what the racers do when nature calls.

There is a long-standing myth that NASCAR drivers wear diapers during the races. However, this is completely untrue as wearing it in a race car is a safety hazard. The materials present in a diaper are flammable and are hence not worn by drivers.

Wearing anything flammable below the fire suit poses a safety hazard for the drivers, as the stock cars frequently catch fire when wrecked.

Coca-Cola 600 is the longest Cup Series race

However, the question still remains of how the drivers relieve themselves during a race. Aside from Endurance races, NASCAR drivers compete in some of the longest races in motorsports. The Coca-Cola 600 and the Daytona 500 are some of the most daunting races for Cup Series drivers.

In such races, the track temperature reaches up to 130° F and the temperature inside the car reaches 120° F. Drivers remain seated for the entirety of the race without any bathroom breaks. So in a worst-case scenario drivers urinate in their fire suits, when there is no other alternative left.

The high temperature in the cockpit is also a boon for the drivers as they sweat profusely, thus the urge to urinate is reduced. NASCAR driver David Ragan once said:

"Generally, you sweat out so much you don’t have to go. In over 11 years of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, I’ve never had to go to the bathroom bad enough to go."

During race weekends, drivers stick to a strict eating and drinking schedule. They take precautions to avoid the worst case scenario by relieving themselves before the race.

Do NASCAR drivers use the bathroom during a race?

When a race is under green-flag conditions it is not practical for drivers to stop for a bathroom break, as they would lose many positions. However, the drivers are allowed to use the bathroom when the race is red-flagged.

As the race has been effectively paused during a red flag, drivers are free to get out of their cars and do whatever they want.

Over the years, stoppages due to rain and red-flag conditions have created some of the most hilarious moments. Drivers can often be seen rushing to the bathroom as soon as they get out of their vehicles, while some race each other to the restrooms.

