"Doctor said baby's head is measuring pretty big" - Amanda Wallace playfully ribs Bubba Wallace online

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's wife, Amanda Wallace recently shared a video on her social media, playfully poking fun at her husband. The couple tied the knot on December 31, 2022, and are expecting their first child this October.

Wallace pilots the #23 Toyota for 23XI Racing, competing full-time in the Cup Series. In a career spanning 8 years, Wallace has secured 8 race wins, two of which were secured in NASCAR's top division. His most recent victory was at Kansas Speedway in the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400.

Wallace and his wife Amanda have known each other since high school, but the couple started dating after reconnecting at a college football game in 2015. Eventually, Wallace popped the question to his girlfriend (now wife) in June of 2021, in front of a waterfall in Oregon. The couple eventually tied the knot on New Year's Eve the following year.

Recently, Amanda Wallace posted a video on her TikTok where she shared pictures of their baby's sonogram, playfully jabbing at the size of the baby's head compared to her husband's. She wrote:

"Y'all please keep me in your prayers. Doctor said the baby's head is measuring pretty big, I guess I shouldn't be surprised, because this is my husband."

The video humorously continues with images of Wallace's head exaggerated to appear comically oversized.

Bubba Wallace made sure to respond to his wife's light-hearted banter, by sharing the TikTok photo on his Instagram story, and writing:

"Wifey got jokes 🤣💀"

via Bubba Wallace's Instagram story (@bubbawallace)

The #23 driver was performing well at Michigan before HMS's Kyle Larson spun off and collected Wallace in the crash. This led to a disappointing P26 finish for him in the Firekeepers Casino 400.

Bubba Wallace currently sits 14th in the Cup Series driver standings, trailing the final playoff position by a single point, which is occupied by Trackhouse Racing team's Ross Chastain.

Bubba Wallace’s spotter reflects on Kyle Larson's crash and its impact on playoff hopes

Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft did not take kindly to Kyle Larson spinning off into Wallace's Toyota at Michigan International Speedway. Wallace is in a tight battle to secure a seat in the playoffs and the on-track incident in Michigan reduced the #23 team's chances of securing playoff points.

Wallace was P12 and Larson was P10 in stage two, with five laps remaining when the #5 of Larson lost its balance and made contact with the 23XI driver. Kraft, Wallace's spotter recently shed light on this incident on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

"So the first stage, we did the same thing. We flipped it, we were going to get stage points still. You know we restarted that stage I think eighth or ninth, drove back up to third or fourth. Second stage we flip it again, we come out 12th as long as we don't get wrecked," Kraft said. [10:15 onwards]

"We were going to get stage points. Unfortunately, the best driver in the world f**king spins out in front of us. So it's a tough week to say that you're the best driver in the world and then spin out," he added.

Meanwhile, Wallace's 23XI teammate Tyler Reddick drove down victory lane in the Firekeepers Casino 400 after a hard-fought battle with William Byron in the second overtime restart.

