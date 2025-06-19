Dodge RAM CEO talks to Kevin Harvick about a potential Cup Series return

Former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick discussed Dodge's potential return to the Cup Series with Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis. He was told the brand aims to rejoin the premier series in 2027 after a season in the Craftsman Truck Series.

The company left NASCAR in 2012 after Penske Racing (now Team Penske) switched to Ford. Now, the Michigan-based manufacturer's former truck brand, Ram, is set to compete in the Truck Series next year, raising questions about its return to the sport.

Ram, a subsidiary of Stellantis alongside Dodge, is entering the pickup truck-based racing series with the 1500. It is the brand's full-size pickup competing against the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Toyota Tundra in the US market and soon in NASCAR.

Speaking about Dodge's potential return to the stock car racing series, Tim Kuniskis said (via Happy Hour podcast):

“Coming into Truck (Series) is a lot easier than coming into Cup (Series), and that's why we're really confident with all the work that we've done on the Truck to say we'll be in Daytona."

“It's going to take a little longer to get to Cup. Our goal is to get to Cup a year after that,” he added.

In response to critics of its plan to get to the Cup Series in 2027, Kuniskis told Harvick:

“We think there are a couple of things from our legacy that might speed that development time up, and maybe we could be at Daytona this year with Truck, and then the following year at Daytona in Cup.”

The company exited the sport on a high note after Brad Keselowski won the 2012 Cup Series championship in the #2 Penske Racing. That season marked the last time the series had four manufacturers, including Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota.

“I hope it's a successful one”: NASCAR Hall of Famer on Dodge's potential return to NASCAR

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on Dodge's potential return to the stock car racing series. He praised the manufacturer for its reputable brand and iconic models such as the Charger, which made him more excited about the future of the sport.

In an episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the 26-time Cup race winner said:

“Dodge has got such a cool reputation [...] The Dodge Charger from the 70s, a beautiful vehicle, historic. The Challenger... a lot of great vehicles come out of that brand. I'm thrilled that they're considering a return, and I hope it's a successful one, to be honest with you.”

In NASCAR, the Michigan-based company created special moments with extraordinary drivers, including seven-time champion Richard Petty. Perhaps its most iconic racecar was Petty's #43, which sported the Petty Blue with the STP red scheme.

Outside the racetrack, the manufacturer is a long-time market rival of Ford and Chevrolet in the muscle car market. After replacing the Hemi V8 of the Charger with an electric version, which many muscle car purists didn't welcome, the manufacturer is reportedly bringing back its iconic eight-pot banger. Ram already did so with the 1500 following its entry into the Truck Series.

