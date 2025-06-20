Dodge RAM CEO weighs in on Tony Stewart's potential NASCAR return as Cup Series team owner

Recently, RAM Trucks CEO Tim Kuniskis addressed the rumor that Tony Stewart could re-assume the role of a NASCAR Cup Series team owner when Dodge rejoins the sport. Meanwhile, RAM Trucks has confirmed its return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, eyeing an eventual spot in the NASCAR Cup Series with Dodge, which also supports Stewart’s NHRA team.

Ad

It all happened during a conversation with former Cup Series driver and series champion Kevin Harvick. Harvick joked, asking if he could be of any help in convincing Tony Stewart to become a Cup Series owner. Kuniskis replied by saying (via The Daily Downforce):

“People said when I was at MIS and I made this announcement, they said, ‘Are you just fishing for the team to see who stands up? I didn’t hear anything from Tony, but we’ll see where this all ends up.”

Ad

Trending

Tony Stewart, on the other hand, has said in a statement that he was going to do everything to help Dodge come back to NASCAR. However, when the question of him being a Cup team owner again came up, the 54-year-old Columbus native said,

“We'll do everything we can to help. But I am not going to own a team in NASCAR ever again."

Stewart is now in his sophomore season driving his wife’s TSR Dodge//SRT Direct Connection Top Fuel Dragster. He currently leads the NHRA standings with 700 points to his name. Back in April, he logged his first career NHRA victory in Las Vegas.

Ad

Next up for Stewart is the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Tony Stewart is all set for his debut NHRA race with American Rebel Light

Tony Stewart will represent American Rebel Light during his upcoming races at Virginia Motorsports Park. Matt Hagan, driver of Tony Stewart Racing’s Funny Car entry, will also bear the colors of the renowned Tennessee-based beer company.

Ad

Announcing the same on X (formerly Twitter), Stewart wrote,

“Stars, stripes, and horsepower are headed to Virginia. 🇺🇸 Proud to represent @AmericanRebel99 at the @NHRA American Rebel Light Virginia Nationals — June 20–22 at @racevmp!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

As things stand, Stewart is vying for his first No. 1 qualifier for the upcoming event. The next big target for him would probably be winning the regular-season title. Hagan, on the other hand, will be looking to improve his position (fifth) in the point standings.

“If we can focus on a really good qualifying position, it could hopefully change our Sunday around by being able to qualify in the top half of the field,” Hagan said in a statement (via Mopar Insiders).

The said event is set for June 20 to June 22. Fans can watch it live exclusively on NHRA.tv.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.