Does Chase Elliott have any siblings?

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and regular season champion in the 2022 regular season, Chase Elliott remains one of the sport's most popular and recognizable faces.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native is often referred to as 'Awesome Chase from the Same Place', a play on his father and former Cup Series driver Bill Elliott's nickname 'Awesome Bill from Dawsonville'. Elliott is gearing up for the 2023 race season after a rather lackluster end to last year's campaign.

The #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver is often regarded as one of NASCAR's most calm and collected individuals off the race track. Choosing to do his talking on the track, Chase Elliott, however, is often seen rather animated on the radio, leaving no doubts about his conviction in the sport.

Driving for one of the most prominent teams in the sport headed by Rick Hendrick, the 27-year-old also has talents such as Kyle Larson and William Byron to keep him on his toes at Hendrick Motorsports.

Very little is known about Elliott's personal life as he tries to keep the personal and professional aspects of his life separate, and does a pretty good job at that. It is however known that Chase Elliott is the youngest of two other siblings in his family.

Elliott has two older sisters, namely Starr Elliott and Brittany Ann Elliott as siblings. Both the sisters share a half-brother bond with Chase as they were conceived during Bill Elliott's first marriage to Martha Elliott.

After parting ways with Martha Elliott, Bill Elliott married Cindy Elliott two years after his divorce. Cindy, Chase Elliott's mother was a photographer for Scene and Illustrated.

Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsport part ways with associate sponsor

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will see Elliott part ways with energy drink manufacturer A-Shoc after two years of alliance. The #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver parted ways with the energy drinks manufacturer owned by Keurig Dr Pepper, owners of the A-Shoc brand.

UniFirst @UniFirst_Corp Thank you @chaseelliott and @TeamHendrick for another thrilling year of @NASCAR ! Looking forward to next season. Watch Chase's special video message for his UniFirst fans. Thank you @chaseelliott and @TeamHendrick for another thrilling year of @NASCAR! Looking forward to next season. Watch Chase's special video message for his UniFirst fans. https://t.co/l0rsm7wJki

After serving as the primary sponsor for two races in 2021 and 2022, A-Shoc will not return to the 2023 season of stock car racing. Other sponsors such as NAPA Auto Parts, Hooters, Kelley Blue Book, LLumar, and UniFirst are still under contract with the team to aid the driver throughout the year.

The 2023 season kicks off on February 5, 2023 with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

