Does Cleetus McFarland own a private airport? All you need to know

Cleetus McFarland is a man of many tastes. He is a long-time successful YouTuber, a car enthusiast, an amateur pilot, the owner of a previously abandoned figure-eight racetrack, and most recently he added being a NASCAR driver to his credentials by entering the 2025 ARCA Menards Series. With his growing interest in learning how to fly airplanes and helicopters among other things, it is only natural to ask if he owns or plans to own a private airport.

The short answer to that is yes, McFarland does own one. On May 2, 2024, he announced on his YouTube channel that he had purchased a private airport in Manatee County, Florida.

“It's the ultimate slice of aviation heaven," Cleetus McFarland said. [01:18]

However, most recently McFarland made headlines for making his debut in NASCAR. After trying his hand at Stadium Super Trucks and Drag Racing in 2022, he announced in January this year that he will participate in the ARCA Menards Series test at the Daytona International Speedway. He impressed many in his very first outing and recorded several competitive lap times inside the top 10, eventually finishing P15 on the timing sheet.

Before adopting his professional moniker in 2015, Cleetus McFarland was known by his YouTube followers as Lawrence Garrett Mitchell, the name given to him by his family. He made his official NASCAR debut at the Ride The Dente 200 race, driving the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing. Despite showing promise, his race ended quite early on lap 17 of 80 due to on-track incidents, resulting in a 30th-place finish.

Cleetus McFarland's private airport in Florida

Cleetus McFarland is no stranger to buying massive properties for his hobbies and business ventures. In January 2020, he purchased the abandoned Desoto Speedway, a 1/3-mile-plus figure-eight asphalt racetrack located in Manatee County, Florida. He later transformed the $2.2 million property into the 'Freedom Factory', a venue for casual motorsports events.

Expand Tweet

The airport purchase follows a similar pattern. McFarland first learned about the airport in 2022 when he met its owner during an event at his Freedom Factory racetrack. Following nearly a year of discussions, the owners' family eventually agreed to sell the property.

In his announcement video, McFarland shared his excitement as he toured the site, visiting various hangars containing vintage airplanes that had been preserved for years. He acquired the private airport in November 2023. The property is also located in Manatee County, Florida, 15 minutes from his Freedom Factory racetrack. The purchase cost him $3.5 million as reported by Bradenton Herald.

Cleetus McFarland’s interest in aviation comes from his family background and personal passion for flying as he explained in his YouTube announcement.

"Aviation has always been a core part of my family. I was born with it in my blood and it has automatically become a passion of mine. For any person that loves aviation, there's no better way to live than on the side of an airport's runway," Cleetus McFarland said. [00:18]

"I had to spend nearly every dollar I have to make this purchase happen, but I just couldn’t let this place go. When I first came here I got the same feeling as when I walked into the Freedom Factory. There's a vibe in the air that I just can't describe when you're on this property."

As for future plans for the property, McFarland shared that he wanted to turn it into his personal aviation playground by building his home and a custom hangar next to the runway.

