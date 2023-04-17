Does Joey Logano have kids? Exploring NASCAR driver’s family

Joseph Thomas Logano, also known as Joey Logano, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, was born on May 24, 1990. Fans are often interested in learning about the personal lives of sportsmen in general, including their better halves and family members. Joey Logano, who drives the No. 22 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series, is one such race car driver.

He is one of Thomas J. Logano and Deborah B. Logano's two children. He was raised alongside his sister Danielle Logano. His father is of Italian origin. The family lived in Portland, near the Connecticut River, but then relocated to Georgia to further Joey's racing career.

Joey Logano has three children with his childhood girlfriend Brittany Baca, whom he married in 2013.

How Joey Logano and His wife met

Logano, 27, met Brittany Baca while driving at the Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail, North Carolina. He was driving the Zamboni as Brittany skated in the centre. She also worked in the café at the rink. He struck gold when he proposed to Baca, who immediately accepted his genuine proposal.

Kids and Family

Joey announced his engagement to Brittany on November 13, 2013, and the couple married a year later on December 13, 2014. Their wedding was held in Ashville, North Carolina, in front of their family and friends.

Hudson Joseph, their first child, was born in January 2018. Jameson Jett, their second son, was born two years later, in May 2020, through a cesarean section. In 2022, the couple had their third child, a daughter called Emilia.

Baca is now the vice-chair and secretary of the Joey Logano Foundation board, which was founded in 2013 by the NASCAR racer.

Logano was motivated to start the non-profit after visiting Joplin, Missouri, and witnessing firsthand the devastation caused by a tornado. He was inspired to assist in the reconstruction of a family's house and to offer assistance to people impacted by the tragedy.

Kyle Larson wins at Martinsville by breaking away from Joey Logano

Larson overtook Logano with 29 laps remaining to win his second Cup Series race of the season on a day when NASCAR welcomed Chase Elliott back. Larson's 21st Cup Series victory was his 15th in the past three seasons and his 21st in his career. Larson has previously struggled at Martinsville.

He had only had three top-five results in his previous 17 races here, and he had never finished higher than third. As a result, this victory means a lot to him and the rest of the team.

