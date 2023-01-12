Does Kyle Larson own his own sprint car?

Elk Grove, California native and driver of the #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson needs little introduction to the world of stock car racing. The now-30-year-old, who will be hoping to compete for yet another NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023 after what was a dominant year by all means in 2021, is one of the few drivers that keep their schedules jam-packed with racing all sorts of machinery.

An avid dirt-track racer and former Outlaw Karts racer, Kyle Larson is familiar with pushing a car to its limits on loose surfaces and seems to thrive in such conditions. While his role at Hendrick Motorsports keeps him busy for most weekends of the year, Larson is also seen in several grassroots-level sprint car and late-model car races.

The former Chip Ganassi Racing driver also teamed up with FloRacing last year to introduce mid-week sprint car races to bigger purse amounts and drivers from other series. Named High Limit Racing, the series is broadcast by FloRacing themselves. Often seen driving a white #57 sprint car on tracks such as Knoxville, Kyle Larson used to own a Sprint car team at one point in time.

However, his #57 car is owned by Paul Silva Motorsports Inc., a two-time 360 Team of the Year Award winner. Team owner Paul Silva credited his first Sprint Car Series Trophy Cup win to Larson back in 2013, during the latter's Earnhardt-Ganassi Racing days.

Kyle Larson elaborates on his future in the NASCAR Cup Series

In a recent interview with sprint car driver David Gravel, Kyle Larson spoke about his future in the highest echelon of stock car racing, the NASCAR Cup Series. The 30-year-old Elk Grove, California native was answering a fan's question asked on the show when he elaborated on his plans in the sport and whether he intends to return to dirt racing.

He said:

"I really don't know. I'm 30 years old, I feel like hopefully, and you're the same, you're 32 but hopefully we are not even through our prime yet. I don't want to spend my whole prime in the Cup Series. I want to race World of Outlaws someday while I'm still confident that I can go win a championship."

Watch Kyle Larson race in the 2023 Cup Series season opener at the LA Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash next month.

