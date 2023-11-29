"Does that look like Frankie Muniz?": Fans react to RFK Racing teasing third entry for 2024 Daytona 500

RFK Racing's latest mystery driver has taken the NASCAR world by storm as fans have been left wondering who will pilot the iconic #60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the 2024 Daytona 500.

The #60 Roush team came back from the dead, as the X (formerly Twitter) page of the team became active after a five-year absence. The iconic number associated with the likes of Mark Martin and Carl Edwards in the Xfinity Series will be racing in the Daytona 500 next season.

The RFK Racing team will be running a third entry in the Great American race next season, with the driver announcement scheduled on Wednesday, November 29. The #60 Roush team teased fans with a silhouette of the driver who will be behind the wheel.

The third entry by the team co-owned by Brad Keselowski has created plenty of buzz on social media, with fans wondering about the identity of the mystery driver. A majority of the fans believe Hollywood celebrity turned racer Frankie Muniz could step up to the Cup Series.

Muniz had a solid rookie campaign in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series, behind the wheel of the #30 Ford. Given his connections with Ford, and a resemblance to the silhouette, fans are expecting the 'Malcolm in the Middle' star to make the big jump to the Cup Series.

One user on X wrote:

"Is it just me or does that look like Frankie Muniz no joke?"

Along with Muniz, AJ Allmendinger, Carl Edwards and David Ragan were some of the popular guesses.

RFK Racing co-owner "pleased but not satisfied" with the team's progress

Brad Keselowski co-owned RFK Racing team made huge strides in results this season, as both drivers qualified for the playoffs after a disappointing run in 2022.

Chris Buescher had a breakout season with three wins and made it to the Round of eight before faltering late in the season. Keselowski was pleased to see the team's progress over the winter, but is not satisfied with the results.

"I think the overarching theme is, 'pleased not satisfied.' Pleased with the progress, not satisfied with where we're at," he said on SiriusXM Radio.

"I felt like there were times last year when we didn't look that great. And there were a lot of times last year, especially around the late summer [when] we looked like two of the best cars on the track."

Buescher and the #17 RFK Racing team lost momentum late in the season, while Keselowski's #6 team finished the season on a strong note, despite being eliminated early.

"And it didn't all click when it needed to. That's part of racing as far as sports and life. If we can get all to click, we can be championship contenders with both cars," he concluded.