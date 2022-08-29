Does NAPA sponsor Chase Elliott in 2022?

The newly crowned 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion Chase Elliott has been on top of his form in the highest echelon of stock car racing since the start of the year. Son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, the 26-year-old has been one of the most consistent drivers on the field this year, having led the points standings for more than half the season.

When NASCAR headed to Watkins Glen International in New York for the penultimate race of the regular season, the Dawsonville, Georgia native did not have the best race and fell to a P4 finish after leading for a considerable amount of time. The Go Bowling at The Glen, however, did seal Elliott's regular season championship after he clinched four points in the 90-lap race.

The #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver also received a bonus 15-point advantage in the playoffs thanks to his regular season championship. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has 4 wins to his name, along with 10 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes. He has led a total of 688 laps this season.

Yesterday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 saw Elliott lead 31 laps in the race before a massive crash involving several other cars cut his day short on lap 139. In a career that has spanned over 7 years, 'Awesome Chase from the same place' has become the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, with this year marking his seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

So does NAPA sponsor Chase Elliott in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series?

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Chase Elliott in the highest echelon of stock car racing is primarily sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts and owned by Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

NAPA Racing @NAPARacing 🍾 Everyone’s chasing Chase heading into the playoffs. Let’s hear it for and driver of the #9 NAPA Chevy. Plenty to be proud of, and plenty more work to do in the playoffs. Let’s finish the season on 🍾 Everyone’s chasing Chase heading into the playoffs. Let’s hear it for @chaseelliott — your 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championand driver of the #9 NAPA Chevy. Plenty to be proud of, and plenty more work to do in the playoffs. Let’s finish the season on 🍾🏆🍾 Everyone’s chasing Chase heading into the playoffs. Let’s hear it for @chaseelliott — your 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Champion 💪 and driver of the #9 NAPA Chevy. Plenty to be proud of, and plenty more work to do in the playoffs. Let’s finish the season on 🔝 https://t.co/jODn1Vl6xs

The National Automotive Parts Association, also known as NAPA Auto Parts, is a retailer's cooperative formed in 1925 which facilitates the sale and distribution of automotive spares, accessories, and service items in the country. The Atlanta, Georgia-based organization has over 6000 stores in North America and a presence in Canada as well. The 97-year-old organization is the primary sponsor of Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series, as seen on numerous occasions in his car and race suit.

Elliott is also sponsored by other corporations, as seen in Coke Zero Sugar 400 yesterday, where he was representing A SHOC, an energy drinks brand from A SHOC beverages LLC based out of California.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C